Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit Qatar After Israeli Strikes

HomeNewsWorldPak PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit Qatar After Israeli Strikes

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Qatar on Thursday in a gesture of solidarity with the Gulf nation in the wake of recent strikes by Israel.

Israel on Tuesday killed at least six Hamas officials in a strike on the energy-rich Qatar.

According to the Foreign Office here, the visit by the prime minister is “a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, following the recent Israeli cowardly airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha.” The prime minister would be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the foreign office said in a press release.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and “its commitment to peace and stability” of West Asia, the Foreign Office said.

Sharif will meet with the ruler of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha to convey Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and support for the Qatari leadership and people.

Pakistan has close ties with Qatar and has already condemned the air strikes by Israel.

However, the visit would be limited to solidarity, or whether the two sides may discuss some possibility of defence cooperation to bolster the security of Qatar, is still not clear. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
