Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Take Home In Rupees?

Nobel Peace Prize Money: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been named the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world’s most revered honours. The announcement came from the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday afternoon at the Nobel Institute in Oslo. This year saw 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations, competing for the coveted award.

The Nobel Peace Prize, regarded as a global symbol of courage and justice, comes not just with a gold medal and a diploma but also a generous monetary reward that makes headlines every year.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: What’s The Cash Reward Worth In India?

According to the Nobel Prize organisation, the cash component for the 2025 Peace Prize stands at 11 million Swedish kronor (SEK). Depending on yearly fluctuations in the foundation’s funds, this amount varies, but for 2025, it translates to roughly USD 1.17 million or over Rs 10.36 crore in Indian currency.

This amount may be shared among up to three laureates, although this year’s award has gone solely to Machado. The Nobel Foundation confirmed the figure in December 2024, noting that it adjusts the cash prize based on the returns of the foundation’s investments.

Who Is María Corina Machado?

Born on October 7, 1967, María Corina Machado Parisca is a Venezuelan politician and industrial engineer who has long been a central figure in her country’s pro-democracy movement. She currently leads the opposition political party Vente Venezuela.

Machado first stepped into politics in 2002 as the founder of the vote-monitoring group Súmate, alongside Alejandro Plaz. Over the years, she has emerged as one of the most prominent critics of President Nicolás Maduro’s government. In 2018, she was featured in BBC’s 100 Women, and Time magazine later recognised her among the 100 Most Influential People of 2025.

The Venezuelan government has repeatedly tried to curb her political rise, including banning her from leaving the country and disqualifying her from contesting elections. Despite this, Machado remains a leading voice for democracy and freedom in Venezuela.

A Look Back At Last Year’s Laureate

In 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots organisation representing Japanese survivors of the atomic bombings. The group was recognised for its decades-long campaign to maintain a global taboo on the use of nuclear weapons, a cause closely aligned with the Peace Prize’s ideals of human dignity and global harmony.

As Machado joins the distinguished list of Nobel laureates, her win brings renewed international attention to Venezuela’s fight for democracy, and to the prize’s impressive purse that now exceeds Rs 10 crore.