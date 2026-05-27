Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Voices Hope Iran-US Peace Deal Will Be Finalised Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan PM hopes US-Iran peace deal brings regional stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sharif discussed regional peace and economic potential with Iran's President.

Iranian President thanked Pakistan and Field Marshal Munir for peace efforts.

Islamabad, May 27 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed hope that a peace agreement between the US and Iran would soon be finalised, saying it would benefit Iran and the wider region.

Shehbaz made the remarks during a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who called him on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement said the prime minister "hoped that the peace deal could be finalised soon" with "dignity and honour" for Iran.

"This would help unlock the true economic potential of Iran and benefit the entire region,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz said Pakistan, as a “brotherly and neighbouring country”, would always stand by Iran and that both countries had a “great future” once peace was restored in the region.

He also reiterated solidarity with the Iranian leadership and people over the loss of lives in the ongoing crisis.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close coordination, the statement said.

President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their role in efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region. He also appreciated the support extended by regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, the PMO said.

Munir concluded a short visit to Iran on Saturday last week, during which he held high-level meetings with the Iranian leadership aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

Shehbaz, in turn, appreciated the Iranian President’s remarks and said Munir had made “tireless efforts” for regional peace.

During the around 30-minute conversation, the two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes to the people of both countries and the Muslim Ummah, the statement added.

Separately, Shehbaz, in a post on social media, said he had exchanged warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings with his "dear brother, President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran”.

He said Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan's peace efforts and "acknowledged the important role" played by Field Marshal Munir, "alongside the support of brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye".

Shehbaz said he reiterated Pakistan's “unwavering solidarity” with the people of Iran over the loss of lives during the current crisis and emphasised that Pakistan would always stand by Iran “as a sincere friend and neighbour”.

“I expressed hope that the ongoing peace efforts would soon lead to an enduring agreement, paving the way for regional stability, prosperity and cooperation,” he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)