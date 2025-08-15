Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thick Smoke Billows From New York City Building After 'Explosion': VIDEO

Thick Smoke Billows From New York City Building After 'Explosion': VIDEO

The three-alarm blaze sent thick smoke billowing, causing resident warnings and traffic delays.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
A fierce rooftop fire on Manhattan’s Upper East Side sent thick black smoke billowing over East 95th Street on Friday morning, prompting a massive emergency response.

The blaze broke out around 10:04 a.m. atop an apartment building, with residents reporting a “loud boom” just moments before flames and embers erupted, reported The Mirror. Dramatic footage shared on social media showed dense plumes of smoke rising between high-rises as onlookers watched from nearby windows.

According to the FDNY, more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel rushed to the scene, quickly escalating the incident to a three-alarm fire by 11:06 a.m. Photos taken after the flames were partially contained showed a charred section of the roof littered with debris.

Officials have not reported any injuries, but warned that smoke will linger in the area for hours. Residents have been advised to keep their windows closed, and commuters are facing delays due to emergency activity in the neighbourhood.

A three-alarm designation indicates a large and complex fire requiring extensive resources, including multiple ladder trucks, fire engines, and specialist units. Crews remain on site to prevent flare-ups and assess structural damage.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:06 PM (IST)
