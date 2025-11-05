Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFirst-Day Firing: New Hire Caught Stealing Office Coffee, Internet Calls It 'Weirdly Fascinating'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
A viral Reddit post has revealed how a new employee was fired on her very first day for a bizarre reason. According to the post, managers asked the woman to leave after discovering that she had stolen all the office coffee. The story quickly gained traction online, amassing over 4.3 million views and more than 15,000 upvotes. Social media users described the incident as “weirdly fascinating.”

Morning Training Appears Normal

The Reddit user, who shared the story, said, "We hired this lady, who during her morning training process seemed pretty high strung but nothing too hard to deal with."

However, things took a strange turn in the break room.

"Midway through the day we were in the break room and she gestured at two large full bags of Starbucks beans next to the coffee maker and asked everyone in there, 'whose are these?' And someone responded 'oh those are free for anyone to use, the company buys coffee for everyone' and she said 'oh cool'."

Employee Takes Coffee Bags

The Reddit post continued, "When the new hire was leaving for the day, she took both bags of beans in her purse. There was a hubbub the rest of the day as everyone was confused there was no more coffee. Eventually it got put together she took them, I think someone saw it happen. She came in today for 10 minutes, was called into the manager office, now she's gone."

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked wide discussion about professionalism and office etiquette. One user wrote, "Wow, it makes you wonder how people like this function with that kind of logic and thinking. I find it weirdly fascinating."

Another commented, "There is a theory that not everyone actually has an inner monologue. As in theres just nothing really happening in their minds throughout the day. They dont argue or reason with themselves before making decisions. Just act. I find this kind of terrifying and fascinating."

A third user quipped, "How can anyone be that stupid? The good news is that she effectively fired herself before she could screw up anything important."

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
