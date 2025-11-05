Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' In Haryana, Questions BJP's 2024 Win

Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Theft’ In Haryana, Questions BJP’s 2024 Win

Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale vote rigging in Haryana, claiming a “Brazilian model” voted multiple times and that BJP turned a predicted Congress win into defeat through “Operation Sarkar Chori.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the credibility of its 2024 Haryana Assembly election victory. Citing alleged irregularities, Gandhi claimed that the results did not align with exit poll predictions, which, according to him, had pointed to a Congress win.

During a press conference, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha unveiled what he described as evidence of large-scale electoral malpractice. Holding up a set of voter ID cards, Gandhi alleged that a single woman, “a Brazilian model,” as he put it, had been registered under multiple names and voted as many as 22 times across 10 different polling booths.

In a live demonstration, Gandhi showed images of several voter ID cards carrying the same photograph but with different names and EPIC numbers. “This is the reality of our electoral system,” he remarked, adding that such incidents raise serious questions about the integrity of India’s democratic process.

Referring to what he called “Operation Sarkar Chori” (Operation Government Theft), Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating a systematic plan to turn a “landslide Congress victory into a loss.” “What is BJP’s vyavasthayein (arrangement)?” he asked, suggesting that the ruling party had manipulated the electoral process to retain power.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Breaking News ABP Live Vote Theft Haryana Elections 2024
