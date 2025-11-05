Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Vote Theft’ In Haryana, Questions BJP’s 2024 Win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the credibility of its 2024 Haryana Assembly election victory. Citing alleged irregularities, Gandhi claimed that the results did not align with exit poll predictions, which, according to him, had pointed to a Congress win.

During a press conference, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha unveiled what he described as evidence of large-scale electoral malpractice. Holding up a set of voter ID cards, Gandhi alleged that a single woman, “a Brazilian model,” as he put it, had been registered under multiple names and voted as many as 22 times across 10 different polling booths.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory (in Haryana)...The other things that was surprising to us that for the first time in Haryana's electoral history ever, postal votes were different than the actual voting...This had… pic.twitter.com/oUCMLzqxkL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

In a live demonstration, Gandhi showed images of several voter ID cards carrying the same photograph but with different names and EPIC numbers. “This is the reality of our electoral system,” he remarked, adding that such incidents raise serious questions about the integrity of India’s democratic process.

Referring to what he called “Operation Sarkar Chori” (Operation Government Theft), Gandhi accused the BJP of orchestrating a systematic plan to turn a “landslide Congress victory into a loss.” “What is BJP’s vyavasthayein (arrangement)?” he asked, suggesting that the ruling party had manipulated the electoral process to retain power.