Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab

A major accident occurred at Chunar Railway Station in Mirzapur district on Wednesday morning when several people were run over by the Kalka–Howrah Express, leaving at least four people dead.

The victims had come for the Kartik Purnima holy bath and were hit by the train after alighting on the wrong side of the platform, officials said.

Panic, Chaos At Mirzapur Railway Station

Following the tragedy, panic and chaos spread across the station premises. A large police contingent has been deployed at the site, and rescue and relief operations are underway. The railway administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed officials to rush to the spot and expedite relief measures, and instructed the SDRF and NDRF teams to join the rescue efforts immediately.

The Chief Minister also ordered proper medical treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Authorities said the situation at the station is now under control, with efforts continuing to clear the tracks and assist passengers affected by the incident.