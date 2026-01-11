Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirMultiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K

Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K

Officials said security forces began ground search operations after the suspected drone activity was noticed in these forward areas.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Security forces detected suspected drone movement in multiple forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday evening, officials said. The flying objects were reportedly seen entering from the Pakistan side, hovering briefly over Indian territory and then returning across the border. Following the sightings, security agencies launched search operations in the affected sectors to check for possible infiltration or any dropped consignment. The drone activity comes just days after an arms cache, allegedly dropped by a Pakistan-origin drone, was recovered near the IB in Samba.

Drones Spotted Across LoC & IB Sectors

According to officials, one suspected drone was observed over Gania-Kalsian village in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri around 6:35 pm. Army personnel guarding the LoC reportedly opened fire using medium and light machine guns after noticing the movement.

Another drone was spotted around the same time at Khabbar village in Teryath, Rajouri. Officials said the object, described as having a blinking light, reportedly came from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh.

In Samba district, a drone-like object with blinking light was seen hovering for several minutes over Chak Babral village in the Ramgarh sector around 7:15 pm, officials said.

In Poonch, another suspected drone was seen moving from the direction of Tain towards Topa in the Mankote sector along the LoC around 6:25 pm.

Search Operations Launched After Sightings

Officials said security forces began ground search operations after the suspected drone activity was noticed in these forward areas. The searches are aimed at identifying potential landing points, tracking the drone route and checking whether any material was dropped.

Such sightings are treated seriously in border districts, where drones are often suspected to be used for surveillance or for pushing contraband and weapons into Indian territory.

Arms Cache Recovered In Samba Earlier

The latest incident comes after security forces recovered an arms consignment on Friday night in Paloora village of Ghagwal, near the IB in Samba. Officials said the consignment was allegedly dropped by a drone that originated in Pakistan.

The recovery reportedly included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and one grenade, prompting heightened alert along the border.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with security grids strengthened in sensitive sectors as agencies assess whether the latest drone sightings are linked to attempts at cross-border smuggling or infiltration.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Kashmir Jammu Drone
