Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies

HomeNewsWorldWere Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies

At least 544 people have died so far, while over 10,600 have been detained during the nearly two weeks of unrest in Iran.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:21 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering a range of responses, including possible military action, as unrest in Iran intensifies amid reports of a deadly crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests.

Trump’s remarks come as activists claim that more than 500 people have been killed during security operations against demonstrators protesting soaring inflation and economic distress under Iran's Islamic leadership, headed by Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei. Tehran has warned that if Washington intervenes to protect protesters, US forces and Israel would be treated as “legitimate targets”.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 544 people have died so far, while over 10,600 have been detained during the nearly two weeks of unrest. The group said 496 of those killed were protesters and 48 were members of the security forces. The figures were reported by the Associated Press, though Iran’s government has not released official casualty numbers.

Iranian Envoy Denies Arrest Of Indians

Amid the turmoil, Iran’s ambassador to India rejected claims that six Indian nationals had been arrested. Taking to X, envoy Mohammad Fathali dismissed the reports as false and urged people to rely on verified sources for updates on the situation.

As authorities restrict internet access and cut phone lines across Iran, assessing the scale of the demonstrations from abroad has become increasingly difficult. Critics fear the communications blackout may be enabling a harsher crackdown by hardliners within the security establishment.

Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s ousted monarch, has called on security forces to “stand with the people” as protests persist. Videos circulating online, reportedly transmitted via satellite services such as Starlink, appear to show demonstrators assembling in northern Tehran’s Punak neighbourhood, underscoring continued resistance despite the clampdown.

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
