Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'We’re Ready To Talk, But…': Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel Amid Protests

'We’re Ready To Talk, But…': Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel Amid Protests

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned rioters and warned citizens amid 14-day nationwide protests, pledging economic relief.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Three days into nationwide protests in Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation on Sunday, condemning those he described as rioters and terrorists seeking to disrupt society. He accused the United States and Israel of attempting to sow chaos in Iran through the ongoing unrest and urged citizens to distance themselves from violent elements. Speaking on state television, Pezeshkian emphasized that the government is ready to hear legitimate concerns and demands of the public while maintaining that rioters will not be allowed to destroy societal stability. “Iranians should not allow rioters to create chaos in society. People must understand that the government wants justice. People are concerned; we understand that too,” he said.

Protests Enter 14th Day On Run

The protests, which began as demonstrations against rising living costs and economic hardships, have now entered their 14th consecutive day despite a massive security crackdown and a near-total internet blackout. Activists report that at least 203 people have been killed, though the actual toll may be higher. In an effort to address public grievances, President Pezeshkian also unveiled an economic relief plan to provide some support amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis, which has been worsened by international sanctions.

Protestors Continue To Demand Removal Of Khamenei

Protesters continue to demand the ouster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has announced his intention to return and urged citizens to continue demonstrations. Authorities have warned that security forces will act against violent rioters, signaling a tense standoff between the government and protesters.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is President Pezeshkian's stance on the ongoing protests?

President Pezeshkian condemned rioters and terrorists, accusing the US and Israel of sowing chaos. He urged citizens to distance themselves from violent elements while stating the government is ready to address legitimate concerns.

What were the initial causes of the protests?

The protests initially began as demonstrations against rising living costs and economic hardships faced by the public.

What measures has the government taken in response to the protests?

The government has implemented a massive security crackdown and a near-total internet blackout. President Pezeshkian also unveiled an economic relief plan.

What are the protesters demanding?

Protesters are demanding the ouster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tehran Iran Khamenei Reza Pahlavi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History
Virat Kohli Hits 28,000 Runs, Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar In Cricket History
News
Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated
Sikh Nagar Kirtan Targeted Again In New Zealand: Procession Disrupted, Participants Intimidated
Science
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
Countdown Begins: ISRO Gears Up For First Satellite Launch Of 2026
World
'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift
'Make A Deal Or No Oil': Trump Threatens Cuba After Venezuela Shift
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget