'We’re Ready To Talk, But…': Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel Amid Protests

Three days into nationwide protests in Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation on Sunday, condemning those he described as rioters and terrorists seeking to disrupt society. He accused the United States and Israel of attempting to sow chaos in Iran through the ongoing unrest and urged citizens to distance themselves from violent elements. Speaking on state television, Pezeshkian emphasized that the government is ready to hear legitimate concerns and demands of the public while maintaining that rioters will not be allowed to destroy societal stability. “Iranians should not allow rioters to create chaos in society. People must understand that the government wants justice. People are concerned; we understand that too,” he said.

Protests Enter 14th Day On Run

The protests, which began as demonstrations against rising living costs and economic hardships, have now entered their 14th consecutive day despite a massive security crackdown and a near-total internet blackout. Activists report that at least 203 people have been killed, though the actual toll may be higher. In an effort to address public grievances, President Pezeshkian also unveiled an economic relief plan to provide some support amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis, which has been worsened by international sanctions.

Protestors Continue To Demand Removal Of Khamenei

Protesters continue to demand the ouster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has announced his intention to return and urged citizens to continue demonstrations. Authorities have warned that security forces will act against violent rioters, signaling a tense standoff between the government and protesters.