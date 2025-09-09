Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNepal Unrest: Key Ministers Resign From PM Oli's Cabinet Amid Ongoing 'Gen Z' Protests — Check Full List

Nepal Unrest: Key Ministers Resign From PM Oli's Cabinet Amid Ongoing 'Gen Z' Protests — Check Full List

The protests, widely referred to as the “Gen-Z uprising,” began after authorities ordered 26 major social media companies to cease operations for failing to comply with new registration requirements.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The youth in Nepal continued to protest for the second day on Tuesday despite the government lifting the ban on social media platforms after the deadly clashes. This comes amid mounting pressure on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down from his post in view of the worsening situation.

Meanwhile, a wave of political resignations has shaken Nepal following nationwide protests sparked by the government’s ban on major social media platforms, which claimed 19 lives and left nearly 300 injured. Since the 'Gen Z' demonstrations began on September 8, several senior leaders, including ministers and members of parliament, have stepped down, citing moral responsibility and political accountability.

List leaders who have resigned so far:

  • Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak: Lekhak submitted his resignation on September 8, after 19 people were killed and hundreds were injured in clashes between security forces and demonstrators. He stated he was taking moral responsibility for the excessive use of force during the protests.

    Lekhak's resignation came just hours after the government lifted its controversial ban on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X.

  • Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari: Minister Adhikari quit the post on Tuesday, citing government's response during Monday protests.

    In his resignation letter, the Agriculture and Livestock Development minister criticised the state for not recognising the citizens' rights and instead responding with suppression and killings, which he said, moved the country towards authoritarianism than democracy, The Kathmandu Post reported.

  •  Health Minister Pradip Paudel: Paudel also resigned from his post following the protests. He was the third minister to quit his post amid the ongoing protests.

  • Water Supply Minister Pradeep Yadav: The minister resigned from his post on Tuesday, stating he was not fit to serve the government after 19 people lost their lives.  

    "I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply Ministry in support of the movement launched by the Genji youth generation yesterday and in protest against the repression by the government and administration. Dear young brothers and sisters, you are my first ally and the source of my passion and energy. I appeal to all of us to show restraint and support the young generation in the right direction." Minister Yadav informed, according to Annapurna Post report.

Apart from these leaders, 21 lawmakers from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) also stepped down, reflecting mounting political fallout from the crisis.

PM KP Oli To Resign Soon?

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa also called on Prime Minister Oli to take moral responsibility for the deaths and resign, saying the party cannot witness or partner in this situation "even for a single day". 

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, PM Oli’s private residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur, was set on fire on Tuesday morning by Gen Z protestors. They marched to his residence and tried to breach security despite police presence. When police tried to intervene, they refused to retreat and torched the house inside the compound.

The protests, widely referred to as the “Gen-Z uprising,” began after authorities ordered 26 major social media companies to cease operations for failing to comply with new registration requirements.

The ban was seen as a violation of freedom of expression and digital rights, prompting thousands of young people to take to the streets in Kathmandu and across the country.

Despite the government’s reversal of the ban, public anger has persisted, with protestors demanding broader reforms, including accountability for the deaths and injuries caused during the crackdown.

International embassies, including those of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, and South Korea, have issued statements expressing sorrow over the violence and calling for restraint.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Nepal News Nepal Protests Nepal Social Media Ban
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Violent Gen Z Protests
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Violent Gen Z Protests
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Nepal Erupts: Youth Chase Police Off Streets, Demand PM KP Sharma Oli’s Immediate Resignation | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget