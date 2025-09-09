The youth in Nepal continued to protest for the second day on Tuesday despite the government lifting the ban on social media platforms after the deadly clashes. This comes amid mounting pressure on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down from his post in view of the worsening situation.

Meanwhile, a wave of political resignations has shaken Nepal following nationwide protests sparked by the government’s ban on major social media platforms, which claimed 19 lives and left nearly 300 injured. Since the 'Gen Z' demonstrations began on September 8, several senior leaders, including ministers and members of parliament, have stepped down, citing moral responsibility and political accountability.

List leaders who have resigned so far:

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak : Lekhak submitted his resignation on September 8, after 19 people were killed and hundreds were injured in clashes between security forces and demonstrators. He stated he was taking moral responsibility for the excessive use of force during the protests.



Lekhak's resignation came just hours after the government lifted its controversial ban on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X.





In his resignation letter, the Agriculture and Livestock Development minister criticised the state for not recognising the citizens' rights and instead responding with suppression and killings, which he said, moved the country towards authoritarianism than democracy, The Kathmandu Post reported.





Water Supply Minister Pradeep Yadav: The minister resigned from his post on Tuesday, stating he was not fit to serve the government after 19 people lost their lives.

"I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply Ministry in support of the movement launched by the Genji youth generation yesterday and in protest against the repression by the government and administration. Dear young brothers and sisters, you are my first ally and the source of my passion and energy. I appeal to all of us to show restraint and support the young generation in the right direction." Minister Yadav informed, according to Annapurna Post report.

Apart from these leaders, 21 lawmakers from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) also stepped down, reflecting mounting political fallout from the crisis.

PM KP Oli To Resign Soon?

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa also called on Prime Minister Oli to take moral responsibility for the deaths and resign, saying the party cannot witness or partner in this situation "even for a single day".

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, PM Oli’s private residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur, was set on fire on Tuesday morning by Gen Z protestors. They marched to his residence and tried to breach security despite police presence. When police tried to intervene, they refused to retreat and torched the house inside the compound.

The protests, widely referred to as the “Gen-Z uprising,” began after authorities ordered 26 major social media companies to cease operations for failing to comply with new registration requirements.



The ban was seen as a violation of freedom of expression and digital rights, prompting thousands of young people to take to the streets in Kathmandu and across the country.

Despite the government’s reversal of the ban, public anger has persisted, with protestors demanding broader reforms, including accountability for the deaths and injuries caused during the crackdown.



International embassies, including those of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, and South Korea, have issued statements expressing sorrow over the violence and calling for restraint.