Nepal’s political crisis deepened on Monday after Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, taking responsibility for the country’s deadliest day of unrest since the 2006 movement that toppled the monarchy. His resignation came hours after violent clashes left at least 19 people dead, including a 12-year-old child, when security forces opened fire on demonstrators across several districts.

Nepal Home Minister Steps Down on Moral Grounds

According to a minister present during the meeting, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at a Cabinet session held at the prime minister’s Baluwatar residence, The Kathmandu Post reported. He reportedly stepped down on moral grounds following the casualties in Kathmandu and Itahari, where police firing left 17 and two people dead respectively, while more than 400 were injured.

Earlier in the day, Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma had demanded his resignation during a party office bearers’ meeting. Although Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba remained silent, Lekhak informed the meeting of his intention to quit before proceeding to the Cabinet. He had been serving as Home Minister since 15 July 2024.

Deadliest Day Since 2006

The demonstrations, dubbed the ‘Gen Z protests’, began as a youth-driven campaign demanding accountability, transparency and reforms in governance. They escalated sharply on Monday as security forces fired live rounds, tear gas and water cannons on protestors, even from inside the Parliament building, after crowds stormed the premises and set its entrance ablaze.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 19 people were killed in the firing, making it the highest single-day toll from state violence since 2006, when 18 deaths were recorded over weeks of protests that eventually ended Nepal’s centuries-old monarchy.

According to ministry data, eight victims died at the National Trauma Centre, three each at Everest Hospital and Civil Hospital, one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, and two at Kathmandu Medical College. Two more fatalities were reported from Itahari in Sunsari District.

Protestors Allege 'Indiscriminate' Police Firing: 'Killing Children, Students In School Uniforms'

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and brutality on the streets. One protestor told ANI, “First of all, my college is right near the site from where the protest started. As I was going out, I saw a lot of people protesting. As an individual, as a Nepali citizen, something compelled me, and along with my friends, I joined the protest. Before coming, I felt like I had become a different person in a different sense after witnessing what was happening. It saddens me to see how the people we are protesting against do not care about us.”

Another demonstrator said, “We are here to protest against corruption and the social media ban. People are dying in the streets; I have seen more than 15 people shot dead. There are not enough ambulances, and hospitals are running out of resources. The government does not care about us; they are killing children, students in school uniforms with ID cards. This government does not care about us.”

A protester told ANI, "A while ago, the police fired bullets which did not hit me but hit a friend of mine standing behind me. He was shot in the hand. The firing is still going on and we can hear gunfire from inside the parliament as well. My friend, who was standing on the road, was shot in the head. The police are firing indiscriminately, aiming above the knees. Are they allowed to do this?..."

"We were planning to hold a peaceful protest, but as we advanced further, we could see the violence by the police. The police are firing on the people, which is against the essence of peaceful protest. Those who are sitting in power cannot impose their power on us. Anti-corruption protests are being suppressed, which is against the freedom of speech and the right to expression. The Police have been firing at protestors," another protestor remarked.

Human Rights Body Urges Restraint

In response to the bloodshed, Nepal’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called on security forces to show restraint and reminded the government of its obligations under the Constitution and international human rights law to protect the right to peaceful protest, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Describing the use of excessive force as “regrettable”, the NHRC urged authorities to prevent further harm, ensure free medical treatment for the injured, provide relief and compensation to families of the dead, and launch a fair investigation to hold those responsible accountable. Protestors, meanwhile, were urged to maintain discipline and peaceful conduct in future demonstrations.