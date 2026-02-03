Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NASA Encounters Hydrogen Leak While Testing Crew-Bound Moon Rocket

NASA Encounters Hydrogen Leak While Testing Crew-Bound Moon Rocket

NASA’s moon mission rehearsal hit a snag after a hydrogen leak halted fueling of its new rocket, a test crucial to setting the crewed launch timeline.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NASA’s preparations for its next crewed mission around the Moon faced an unexpected hurdle after a hydrogen leak was detected during a critical fueling rehearsal of its new heavy-lift rocket.

The issue surfaced during what is considered a decisive, make-or-break test that will help determine when astronauts can finally lift off on a historic lunar fly-around.

The all-day exercise was designed to closely replicate the final stages of an actual launch countdown, placing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and ground teams under real mission conditions. 

Leak Detected During High-Stakes Fueling Operation

The launch team began pumping super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen into the 322-foot rocket at Kennedy Space Center around midday.

In total, more than 700,000 gallons of propellant needed to be transferred into the vehicle’s tanks and held there for several hours to fully simulate launch conditions.

A few hours into the process, sensors picked up excessive hydrogen levels near the lower section of the rocket. As a safety measure, hydrogen loading was halted with only about half of the core stage filled.

NASA teams turned to techniques developed during the SLS rocket’s only previous launch three years ago. That uncrewed test flight was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, which delayed liftoff before the mission eventually proceeded successfully.

By applying lessons learned from that earlier experience, ground crews worked to stabilise the situation and assess whether the rehearsal could continue.

The outcome of this test is seen as critical, as it directly influences the launch readiness of the mission and the timeline for sending astronauts back toward the Moon.

Astronaut Crew Watches From Afar

While engineers managed the issue on the ground, the four astronauts assigned to the mission, three Americans and one Canadian — followed the rehearsal remotely from Houston’s Johnson Space Center, nearly 1,000 miles away.

The crew has been in quarantine for around a week and a half, awaiting the result of the practice countdown.

This full-scale rehearsal is expected to determine when the crew can attempt the first human lunar voyage in more than five decades. NASA last sent astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo programme in the 1960s and 1970s.

The upcoming mission is a key part of NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon. By completing this flight, the agency hopes to lay the groundwork for future lunar landings and long-term exploration beyond Earth orbit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected issue occurred during the recent fueling rehearsal for NASA's lunar mission?

A hydrogen leak was detected during a critical fueling rehearsal of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. This led to a halt in hydrogen loading as a safety measure.

How did NASA address the hydrogen leak during the rehearsal?

NASA teams applied techniques learned from a previous SLS launch that also experienced hydrogen leaks. They worked to stabilize the situation and assess if the rehearsal could continue.

Who watched the fueling rehearsal and from where?

The four astronauts assigned to the mission remotely observed the rehearsal from Houston's Johnson Space Center, nearly 1,000 miles away.

Why is this fueling rehearsal considered so important?

This full-scale rehearsal is critical as it will help determine the launch readiness of the mission and the timeline for sending astronauts back to the Moon for the first time in decades.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
NASA NASA Hydrogen Leak NASA Moon Rocket NASA SLS NASA Rocket Test
Photo Gallery

