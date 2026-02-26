Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major decision by the Supreme Court of the United States has sent ripples through global trade circles, and for emerging market economies like India, the early signals appear encouraging.

According to a report by JM Financial, the court’s ruling striking down tariff measures introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) could bring greater predictability to global trade and offer support to emerging markets (EMs).

For India, that may translate into improved trade visibility and a potential cushion for the rupee against the US dollar, reported ANI.

What The US Supreme Court Decided

In a 6-3 majority ruling, the Supreme Court of the United States invalidated tariff measures that had been introduced by President Donald Trump under IEEPA. The judgement effectively removes a layer of uncertainty surrounding the unilateral imposition of trade duties under emergency provisions.

In response to the ruling, President Trump invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act to impose a temporary global tariff of 10 per cent, which was subsequently revised to 15 per cent. This move was positioned as an immediate substitute for the duties that had been struck down.

While this substitution keeps tariffs in play, JM Financial believes the court’s original decision marks a structural shift in how trade policy may unfold going forward.

Why Emerging Markets Stand To Gain

JM Financial noted that the ruling, in its original form, would reduce the weaponisation of tariffs as a trade tool. That, in turn, could create a more predictable global trade environment.

"The court ruling will be positive for EM economies, including India, as trade activity hereon will not be influenced by weaponisation of tariffs; moreover, policy uncertainty will increase in the US in the near term," the report said.

The brokerage believes that a predictable trade framework is particularly important for emerging markets that depend on stable export flows and cross-border investment.

"We believe that the court ruling in its original form would create a predictable environment as far as the global trade practices are concerned, benefitting emerging market economies, including India," the report added.

That predictability matters. When tariff risks are lowered, exporters can plan better, global supply chains operate more smoothly, and investor confidence improves, all of which tend to favour developing economies.

The Tariff Math: What Changes In Numbers

The report highlighted estimates from Budget Lab showing that average US import tariffs were around 16 per cent before the court’s ruling. Following the decision, this average is expected to decline to approximately 9 per cent.

However, the picture could shift again if alternative tariff routes are used. In such a scenario, the average tariff rate could rise to around 14 per cent.

JM Financial cautioned that if the Trump administration circumvents the court’s decision through other statutory mechanisms, "the benefit flowing to the EM economies will significantly reduce."

In other words, while the ruling is structurally supportive, the final impact will depend heavily on how aggressively alternative tariff tools are deployed.

What This Means For The Rupee

Beyond trade flows, the ruling could also influence currency dynamics.

The report noted that policy uncertainty in the US may increase in the near term. Such uncertainty, coupled with concerns around US growth and debt sustainability, could dampen the US dollar.

A softer dollar typically provides relief to emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee. JM Financial indicated that weakening US growth concerns could cushion EM currencies against sharp depreciation pressures.

At the same time, uncertainty could boost demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, another theme that often emerges when global policy clarity is disrupted.