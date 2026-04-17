Myanmar Frees Over 4,300 Prisoners In Mass Amnesty

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HomeNewsWorldMyanmar Prisoner Release: Thousands Freed, Questions Over Aung San Suu Kyi Remain

Myanmar Prisoner Release: Thousands Freed, Questions Over Aung San Suu Kyi Remain

Myanmar's new president says he wants stability and reconciliation in a nation torn apart by a military coup. Those to be released include former President Win Myint.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Myanmar's President approves release of 4,335 prisoners.
  • Former President Win Myint to be freed; Suu Kyi's sentence reduced.
  • Hlaing vows stability amid ongoing civil war and mass arrests.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Myanmar's new president, Min Aung Hlaing, on Friday approved the release of 4,335 prisoners from the country's jails, reportedly including some 179 foreign nationals.

Such mass amnesty schemes tend to be carried out to mark the nation's Independence Day in January and its New Year in April.

What do we know about the latest release order?

Hundreds of people gathered in front of Myanmar's infamous Insein Prison in Yangon on Friday in hopes of greeting freed loved ones.

There has been no word on whether Myanmar's former leader, Nobel Peace Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, will be among those released. The 80-year-old is being held in an unknown location as she serves out a 27-year sentence for what are seen as politically motivated charges.

Her lawyer told the Reuters news agency that her sentence was reduced on Friday by one-sixth. It remains unclear whether she will be allowed to serve the remainder of her sentence under house arrest.

Surprisingly, former President Win Myint — who was arrested alongside Aung San Suu Kyi after Myanmar's February 1, 2021, military coup — is among those to be released.

President Hlaing promises stability and reconciliation as civil war rages on

The release of prisoners was approved by Myanmar's new president, Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 military coup that toppled the country's leadership and plunged the nation into a civil war that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Hlaing was formally elected president by Myanmar's parliament on April 3 of this year, cementing his grip on power.

The formality came on the heels of a controversial junta-organized parliamentary election that saw Myanmar's military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) run virtually unopposed.

Speaking at his inauguration, Hlaing vowed that stability and reconciliation would be his top priorities.

The rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) claims that more than 30,000 people have been jailed on political charges since Hlaing organized the coup that brought him to power in 2021.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many prisoners were released in Myanmar?

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing approved the release of 4,335 prisoners. This group reportedly includes 179 foreign nationals.

Is Aung San Suu Kyi among those released?

There is no confirmation if Aung San Suu Kyi is among the released prisoners. Her sentence was reduced by one-sixth.

Who is Myanmar's new president?

Myanmar's new president is Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 military coup. He was formally elected president in April.

Is former President Win Myint being released?

Yes, former President Win Myint, who was arrested after the 2021 military coup, is among those to be released.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Military Coup Win Myint Myanmar Politics
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