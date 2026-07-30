India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldSpain Faces Fresh Migrant Surge As Hundreds Swim To Ceuta, Border Security At Risk

Spain Faces Fresh Migrant Surge As Hundreds Swim To Ceuta, Border Security At Risk

Spain's Civil Guard, maritime Rescue Services and the Red Cross said they rescued migrants from the water. The interior minister acknowledged an "extraordinary, exceptional situation."

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spanish officials called situation extraordinary, praised Moroccan cooperation.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Spanish authorities said on Wednesday that hundreds of migrants swam from Morocco attempting to reach the territory of Ceuta.

Border security was overwhelmed by the action, as it did not expect the surge.

What Do We Know About The Migrant Attempts To Reach Ceuta?

"In the last few days, more than 1,500 migrants, including adults and minors, have reached Ceuta by sea,” the leader of Ceuta's government, Juan Jesus Vivas, told journalists.

"The reception centers are collapsed and saturated," he added.

ALSO READ | US Attack Reported Near Iran's Piranshahr Border, Tehran Blames Washington

Spain's Civil Guard, maritime Rescue Services and the Red Cross reportedly rescued some 117 migrants from the water.

Moroccan authorities also reportedly grabbed dozens from the water on their way to Spanish waters.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Spanish television channel laSexta that authorities were facing "an extraordinary, exceptional situation."

Grande-Marlaska added that "we are dealing with it with the means that we already have deployed there permanently."

He praised Moroccan authorities for their involvement, saying they were cooperating and that the relationship with the kingdom was "close and based on loyalty."

Mostly Moroccans Seeking To Swim Across

The Spanish government did not confirm exactly how many migrants had reached the territory by swimming.

It also remains unclear why so many people sought to swim toward Spanish territory.

The swimmers were mostly Moroccans, along with a small number of Algerians who had been living in Morocco while trying to migrate to Europe, according to activists in Morocco and Ceuta.

ALSO READ | Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Trump On Air Defence And Strategic Cooperation

The incident follows a Spanish Supreme Court ruling earlier this month which established that migrants arriving by sea cannot be immediately pushed back across the border without due process, unlike those crossing by land.

However, activists have discounted the probability that average Moroccans including those swimming toward Ceuta would be aware of such a ruling, dismissing a link between the ruling and the crossings.

Migrant arrivals in Spain through the Mediterranean enclaves Ceuta and Melilla, were lower this year compared to the same time last year, as many migrants have sought other routes like the Canary Islands.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Spanish government's reaction to the surge of migrants in Ceuta?

Spain's Interior Minister called it an

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spain Migration Morocco Ceuta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Spain Faces Fresh Migrant Surge As Hundreds Swim To Ceuta, Border Security At Risk
Spain Faces Fresh Migrant Surge As Hundreds Swim To Ceuta, Border Security At Risk
World
Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack On Kyiv; 7 Killed Across Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack On Kyiv; 7 Killed Across Ukraine
World
Germany Records Highest Antisemitic Incident Rate as 2025 Turns Deadliest Year
Germany Records Highest Antisemitic Incident Rate As 2025 Turns Deadliest Year
World
Australia Sues Telegram Over Terror Content, Platform Faces $54.6 Million Fine
Australia Sues Telegram Over Terror Content, Platform Faces $54.6 Million Fine
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget