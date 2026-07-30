Germany Records Highest Antisemitic Incident Rate as 2025 Turns Deadliest Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom J7 report details record global rise in antisemitic attacks.

Over 23,000 antisemitic incidents reported in 2025 worldwide.

Gaza war, anti-Zionism fueled 136% incident rise.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

A report released on Wednesday by the J7 Large Communities' Task Force Against Antisemitism group found a record rise in antisemitic attacks worldwide.

J7 looked at Jewish communities in Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Britain and the United States, which together are home to more than 90% of Jewish people outside of Israel.

The report highlighted that some 20 people were murdered in antisemitic attacks in Australia, the UK and the US in 2025, in what was "the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in the diaspora... since the AMIA attack in Buenos Aires in 1994," the report said.

The AMIA attack was a bombing that targeted a Jewish community center, leaving 85 people killed.

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The deadliest event in 2025 was the mass shooting at a Hanukkah festival near Australia's Bondi Beach, where 15 people were killed.

"Antisemitism in our seven countries is no longer a surge; it is our new normal," the J7 task force said in a statement.

"Governments must stop reacting after Jews are attacked and start acting before, with real security funding, stronger laws and social media platforms that enforce their own rules," the statement said.

J7's report found more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents across the seven countries in 2025, a sharp rise from the 9,800 that were recorded in 2022.

Gaza War Remains A Factor

The report highlighted that anti-Zionism appeared to be a key motivating factor for the rise in antisemitism, accounting for 48% of incidents in Britain and 45% in the US.

According to the report, incidents increased in the years after the Gaza war, which was triggered after Hamas's deadly October 7 attack in 2023.

The report found a rise of 136% in antisemitic incidents from 2022 to 2025.

Although the total number of incidents fell from 2024 to 2025, the figure remains well above pre-October 7, 2023, levels, the report said.

Germany Tops List Of Antisemitic Attacks

While Australia topped the seven countries in terms of the sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, Germany stood out as the one with the highest number of antisemitic incidents, both in absolute and relative terms, the report found, nearly five times Australia's rate.



In 2025, there were nearly 70 incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents, with a total number of 8,725 cases up from 8,713 in 2024 and 2,610 in 2022

Right-wing extremism caused 807 of the total cases, up from 562 in 2024.

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Meanwhile, the number of antisemitic attacks attributed to left-wing, anti-imperialist extremism also rose from 349 to 501 cases. Islamist extremist-linked incidents rose from 143 to 166.

The report found that "anti-Israel activism" accounted for 22.6% of all recorded incidents in Germany in 2025.

Josef Schuster, president of the German Central Council of Jews in Germany, said the numbers represented an "ongoing normalization of antisemitism" in Germany.

Schuster called on lawmakers "to close existing loopholes in criminal law and consistently criminalize calls for the destruction of the State of Israel."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)