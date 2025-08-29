Minneapolis Shooter Fired 116 Rounds, Once Attended Same Catholic School He Attacked, Cops Say

A children’s Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church turned into a scene of horror this week when a gunman opened fire, killing two young students and injuring at least 18 others. Police said the attacker, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, unleashed 116 rifle rounds through the church’s stained-glass windows before dying by suicide.

‘Intended to Terrorize Innocent Children,’ Police Chief Says

Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed Westman was a former student of Annunciation Catholic School. Speaking about the attack, O’Hara said, “It is very clear that this shooter had the intention to terrorize those innocent children.”

The shooting erupted during the first week of classes, when students had gathered for Mass. Authorities said Westman was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, and brought hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Disturbing Writings And Obsession With Violence

Investigators revealed that Westman had a long history of troubling online activity. Videos found on a YouTube channel showed weapons, ammunition, and references to other mass shooters. Authorities also recovered writings that reflected deep depression and violent ideation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said Westman “expressed hate towards almost every group imaginable,” noting that the only people admired in the writings were mass murderers.

Among the recovered notes, one chilling line stood out: “I know this is wrong, but I can’t seem to stop myself.”

Victims And Aftermath

The tragedy claimed the lives of two children, ages 8 and 10. Fifteen other children between 6 and 15 years old were wounded, along with three elderly parishioners in their 80s. While most victims are expected to survive, one child remains in critical condition.

Outside Annunciation Church, a growing memorial of flowers and candles has become a gathering place for grieving families and neighbors.

Shooter’s Background Under Scrutiny

Westman, who previously attended both the parish and its school, left behind a suicide note detailing years of planning. Court documents also show that in 2020, a judge approved a petition to change Westman’s name from Robert to Robin. Federal officials later confirmed that Westman identified as transgender.

While authorities recovered hundreds of pieces of evidence from Westman’s residences, no additional firearms were found. Investigators said the writings and digital records fit a 'classic pathway to an active shooter,' though no single incident appeared to trigger the attack.