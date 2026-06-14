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HomeNewsWorldMexico Mayor Shot Dead In Oaxaca State; Probe Underway

Mexico Mayor Shot Dead In Oaxaca State; Probe Underway

A mayor has died after being shot in an attack in southern Mexico, prosecutors said. Violence and insecurity are in the spotlight again in Mexico, which is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

Reported by: Emmy Sasipornkarn with AFP, Reuters, EFE | Edited by: Karl Sexton

State prosecutors have opened an investigation after a mayor was shot dead in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, local authorities said Saturday.

Jose Angel Bravo Martinez, the mayor of San Miguel Amatitlan, died after being shot in an attack in the state's Mixteca region, ​officials said.

Organized criminal groups, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as the CJNG, and the Sinaloa Cartel, are active in Oaxaca, which borders the Pacific Ocean.

"In Oaxaca, we will not allow violence to prevail over the law or over the will of our communities," state Governor Salomon Jara said in a post on X.

What do we know about the murder of the mayor in Oaxaca state?

The mayor of San Miguel Amatitlan, which is home to nearly 7,000 people, was a member of PAN (National Action Party), part of a coalition of opposition parties.

In a statement, state prosecutors said it "immediately activated its investigation protocols for high-impact crimes" upon learning of the attack.

Prosecutors also said the police presence in the area had been stepped up and a tactical team had been deployed "to seal off escape routes and locate those responsible."

Authorities did not ​immediately provide further details about a possible motive for the killing.

Political violence common in parts of Mexico

The security situation in Mexico is in the spotlight due to the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Mexico City on Thursday.

Local officials are often the target of violence, particularly in rural parts of the country, where organized crime ‌groups are influential.

Last month, Mario Hernandez Garcia, the mayor of⁠ Santiago Amoltepec — another town in ​Oaxaca — died in an attack that also left ⁠two other ​people dead.

At least 60 politicians or lawmakers died in targeted killings in 2025, according to data collected by the non-governmental organization Causa en Comun.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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