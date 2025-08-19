Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Fake Claim': MEA Refutes Social Media Posts Seeking Funds In Nimisha Priya Case

‘Fake Claim’: MEA Refutes Social Media Posts Seeking Funds In Nimisha Priya Case

Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder, has had her execution postponed due to Indian government efforts.

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday dismissed claims circulating on social media regarding monetary contributions being sought into a Government of India-designated bank account in connection with the Nimisha Priya case.

In a post on X, MEA FactCheck wrote, "We have seen claims being made on social media seeking monetary contributions into a Gol designated bank account in the Nimisha Priya case. This is a fake claim." A post shared online had urged people to donate directly to what it claimed was a government account to raise funds for the case. The MEA clarified that such claims are false and warned against engaging with them.

The ministry had earlier confirmed that Indian national Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen was postponed, while appealing to the public and media to avoid unverified reports surrounding the matter. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is providing all possible assistance to Priya and her family, working closely with local authorities and friendly governments to resolve the issue.

During the weekly briefing, Jaiswal responded to ANI's question, saying, "This is a sensitive matter. The Government of India has been extending all possible assistance in the case. As a result of our concerted efforts, the sentencing has been postponed. We continue to follow the matter closely and provide all possible assistance."

The execution, initially scheduled for July 16, was postponed following diplomatic interventions and negotiations led by the Indian government. Jaiswal clarified that reports claiming her death sentence has been completely overturned are incorrect. "We are also in touch with some friendly governments on the issue... Reports claiming that there have been certain developments are incorrect. Please wait for an update from us. We urge all sides to stay away from misinformation," he said.

Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala, was convicted of murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, with the verdict upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

On July 17, Jaiswal had also noted that the Indian government had appointed a lawyer to assist Priya's family in navigating the complex legal process under Yemen's Sharia law. The government has also arranged regular consular visits and continues to engage with local authorities and other nations to find a favourable solution.

"The Government of India has been extending all possible legal and consular support, including trying to secure more time for the family to reach a mutually agreeable resolution with the other party," he said. Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has been facing the death penalty in Yemen after being convicted of murder. Her family and various organisations have been seeking clemency through diplomatic and legal channels. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Nimisha Priya
