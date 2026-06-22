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Massive Explosion Rocks Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG Site; 54 Injured, 18 Missing
Fifty-four people were injured and another 18 were missing after an explosion occurred at Qatar's core LNG processing site of Ras Laffan on Sunday, Reuters reported.
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