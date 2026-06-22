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HomeNewsWorldMassive Explosion Rocks Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG Site; 54 Injured, 18 Missing

Massive Explosion Rocks Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG Site; 54 Injured, 18 Missing

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 08:00 AM (IST)

Fifty-four people were injured and another 18 ​were missing after an explosion occurred at Qatar's core ​LNG processing site of Ras Laffan on Sunday, Reuters reported.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
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