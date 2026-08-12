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English NewsNewsWorldRussia Appoints Former CJI DY Chandrachud As Arbitrator In Ukraine Bank's Investment Dispute

Russia Appoints Former CJI DY Chandrachud As Arbitrator In Ukraine Bank's Investment Dispute

The dispute will be heard by a three-member arbitral tribunal headed by Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister Dyalá Jiménez.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 10:38 AM (IST)

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been appointed by Russia as its arbitrator in an investment treaty case filed by Ukraine's state-owned Oschadbank, according to a report by Global Arbitration Review.

The dispute will be heard by a three-member arbitral tribunal headed by Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister Dyalá Jiménez. She was chosen jointly by both Russia and Oschadbank to serve as the tribunal's president.

The third member of the tribunal is Greek arbitrator and National University of Singapore professor Stavros Brekoulakis, who was nominated by Oschadbank.

Dispute Over Ukrainian Bank's Assets

The arbitration proceedings have been brought under the 1998 bilateral investment treaty between Ukraine and Russia.

Oschadbank's claim relates to assets and business operations in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The Ukrainian bank has alleged that it lost these assets following Russia's military actions in Ukraine, particularly after the full-scale invasion in 2022. The claim is reportedly valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Oschadbank is understood to have initiated the arbitration after sending Russia a notice of dispute in July 2025. According to the report, the notice did not receive a response from Moscow.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
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DY Chandrachud Ukraine Bank Investment Dispute
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