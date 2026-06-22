Netanyahu Vows Iran Will Never Acquire Nuclear Arms 'With Or Without Agreement'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli PM vows Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

This commitment remains firm, regardless of US-Iran negotiations.

Past operations destroyed Iran's nuclear infrastructure, Netanyahu claimed.

Israel maintains southern Lebanon presence to counter Hezbollah threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed that Iran would never acquire nuclear weapons while he remains in office, declaring that Israel's position would not change regardless of whether ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran result in an agreement.

Speaking at the Jerusalem News Syndicate's (JNS) International Policy Summit 2026, Netanyahu said Israel would continue to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities "with or without" a deal emerging from the current round of US-Iran talks in Switzerland.

Netanyahu Draws Red Line On Iran's Nuclear Programme

Addressing diplomatic efforts currently underway between the United States and Iran, Netanyahu underscored that Israel's commitment to stopping Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained absolute.

"I said, no matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement or without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the prime minister of Israel, I will not let that happen," he said.

#WATCH | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "... No matter what happens in the talks, with an agreement, without an agreement, I pledge to you that Iran, as long as I'm Prime Minister, will never have a nuclear weapon. Never. As long as I am the Prime Minister of… pic.twitter.com/h4ytKMjRDF — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

His remarks came as US and Iranian officials continued technical negotiations in Switzerland under a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and addressing concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

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Israeli PM Claims Operations Averted Nuclear Threat

Netanyahu argued that recent Israeli military operations had prevented Iran from reaching a point where it could threaten Israel with nuclear weapons.

"We have prevented Iran from carrying out a plan to annihilate us, and today they would have had a nuclear weapon, an atomic bomb, to do so. We prevented that from happening. We removed an existential danger. And had we not acted in Operation Rising Lion and then in Operation Roaring Lion, Iran would have had atomic bombs. And let me tell you something, they would have used them. That's what we prevented," he said.

The Israeli leader further credited cooperation with the United States for the success of the campaign.

"Together with our American friends, the American Air Force, and the American military, we carried out the largest air strike in our history," Netanyahu said.

He also claimed that the operations had significantly degraded Iran's nuclear capabilities and weakened its regional influence. "We destroyed Iran's nuclear infrastructure," he said, adding, "But we didn't just confront Iran. We shattered Iran's terror axis."

Remarks Come Amid Delicate US-Iran Diplomacy

Netanyahu's comments came as negotiators from the United States and Iran sought to advance discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme and regional security issues as part of the recently agreed framework.

The talks are also focused on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon and ensuring the continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts, Netanyahu indicated that Israel would continue to act independently if necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear arms.

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Israel To Maintain Presence In South Lebanon

The Israeli prime minister also reiterated his government's position on maintaining a military presence in southern Lebanon, saying it remained necessary to safeguard Israeli citizens from threats posed by Hezbollah.

"And I said something else about Lebanon, and I repeat it here a few minutes ago: as long as we need to protect our people, we will remain in the security zone in South Lebanon. And the reason is perfectly understood. No country would be asked to do otherwise," he said.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel's conflict was with Hezbollah rather than the Lebanese state and expressed hope that relations with Lebanon could improve if the Iran-backed group no longer posed a threat.

"We do everything in our power to protect our people. We don't have a war with Lebanon. We have a war with Hezbollah who terrorises Lebanon and seeks our destruction. And when that proxy of Iran is no longer a threat, whether it's dismantled or disarmed, yes, we'll have peace with Lebanon and I look forward to signing it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu also reaffirmed Israel's determination to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons during a memorial event marking the 50th anniversary of the death of his brother, Yoni Netanyahu.