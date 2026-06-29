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English NewsNewsWorldMass Shooting In Germany: 5 Killed, Suspect Held By Police

Mass Shooting In Germany: 5 Killed, Suspect Held By Police

Five people were killed in a shooting at a youth centre in Germany's Stade. Police detained a male suspect as the motive remains under investigation.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)

Five people were killed in a shooting in the northern German town of Stade on Monday, police said. A male suspect has been detained, while the motive remains unclear. Local media reported the shooting took place at a youth centre in central Stade, though police have not confirmed reports suggesting multiple suspects were involved.

(the story is getting updated)

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Germany Breaking News ABP Live Germany Mass Shooting
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