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Mass Shooting In Germany: 5 Killed, Suspect Held By Police
Five people were killed in a shooting at a youth centre in Germany's Stade. Police detained a male suspect as the motive remains under investigation.
Five people were killed in a shooting in the northern German town of Stade on Monday, police said. A male suspect has been detained, while the motive remains unclear. Local media reported the shooting took place at a youth centre in central Stade, though police have not confirmed reports suggesting multiple suspects were involved.
(the story is getting updated)
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