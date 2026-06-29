Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani military drone attack with RDX failed at Rawalakot.

This follows weeks of censorship, massacres, and economic blockade.

Protesters' leaders delivered ultimatum, asserting resolve against state terror.

In a shocking and desperate escalation aimed at crushing the massive civil uprising in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Pakistani military regime attempted an unprecedented midnight drone strike on citizens of PoJK, which ultimately failed. The attack targeted the Eidgah Ground in Rawalakot where more than 60,000 peaceful demonstrators, mobilized under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), have been staging a historic sit-in. Dropping heavily rigged RDX explosive payloads fitted with precision timers, the rogue operation was successfully neutralized by vigilant volunteer guards, narrowly avoiding a catastrophic civilian massacre and completely failing to break the public's resolve.

The Midnight Plot: How Drone Terror Unfolded

According to JAAC core leader Sardar Umar Nazir, the state-sponsored assassination plot unfolded between 12:00 AM and 1:00 AM. While tens of thousands of exhausted, peaceful protesters were present on the open ground, low-flying military drones penetrated the airspace above the Eidgah site. The unmanned aerial vehicles dropped four highly explosive devices packed with military-grade RDX directly into the dense crowd of protesters. Disaster was averted through the lightning-fast actions of JAAC security volunteers who intercepted the dropping devices and successfully neutralised the bomb. Sardar Umar Nazir released a video showcasing the recovered explosive devices visibly exposing the raw RDX blocks, precision timers, and loose wiring.





A 3-Week Campaign of Forced Starvation and Massacres

The failed midnight drone bombing marks a dangerous third phase in the Pakistani deep state's increasingly bloody crackdown. This began with a total censorship campaign on June 5, completely suspending all high-speed internet, mobile cellular data, and digital services to enforce an absolute information blackout and hide human rights violations from the world. When that failed to stop the movement, the regime transitioned to live-fire massacres, deploying paramilitary reinforcements who fired automatic weapons directly into funeral gatherings and Namaz, leaving at least 58 innocent civil protesters shot dead and hundreds critically injured. For the past two consecutive weeks Pakistan has enforced an economic blockade as administrative punishment, completely halting all essential grains, wheat flour, and emergency medicines from entering PoJK to induce forced starvation.

Islamabad Blocks Opposition Leaders



As the indigenous rebellion spirals entirely out of the control of the puppet local administration in Muzaffarabad, Islamabad has resorted to extreme measures to keep the outside world from witnessing the chaos. Earlier today, the Leader of the Opposition in the Pakistani Senate Mahmood Khan Achakzai along with former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left the capital with a high-profile political delegation to show solidarity with the striking masses in Rawalakot. Terrified that their presence would further expose the military's actions, the Pakistani security apparatus blocked their convoy at Kahuta, turning the former PM and senior lawmakers back by force.

Addressing the massive, defiant 60,000-strong assembly on Day 21 of the agitation, JAAC core leader Sardar Liaqat Hayat delivered a fiery, uncompromising ultimatum to the Pakistani establishment, declaring that Islamabad and its local puppets in Muzaffarabad needs to know that the people of Kashmir have delivered their final verdict and in this battle between state terror and public survival, the masses are going to win."