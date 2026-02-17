Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev & Other Cricket Greats Write To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan's Health Concerns

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev & Other Cricket Greats Write To Pakistan Govt Over Imran Khan’s Health Concerns

Fourteen former cricket captains, including India's Sunil Gavaskar and 1983 World Cup-winning skipper, Kapil Dev, urge Pakistan to ensure proper medical treatment for Imran Khan.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Imran Khan Health Concerns: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, has spent two years in jail, and fresh concerns about his health have now drawn global cricketing attention. A recent claim made in court by a lawyer alleged that Imran Khan has lost significant vision in his right eye, stating that only 15% eyesight remains. The lawyer further claimed that complaints regarding his medical condition were not addressed for nearly three months.

The developments have triggered a show of solidarity from some of cricket’s most respected former captains across generations, such as Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, two of India's greatest cricketing icons.

Imran Khan's Health Sparks International Appeal

Fourteen former international skippers, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have jointly written to the Pakistani government, urging authorities to ensure that Imran Khan receives appropriate medical care while in prison.

The signatories represent some of the most influential names in world cricket, underlining the seriousness with which the issue is being viewed within the sporting community.

The letter reportedly calls for proper treatment and medical attention, emphasizing humanitarian considerations regardless of political circumstances.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the letter was signed by Belinda Clark, Greg Chappell, Michael Atherton, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Nasser Hussain, Ian Chappell, Michael Brearley, Allan Border, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh, and John Wright.

Here's are some bits from the letter as quoted in the said report:

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket."

"We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance."

Why Is Imran Khan In Jail?

Imran Khan has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023 following convictions in several cases filed after he was removed from office through a no-confidence vote in 2022.

One of the most significant rulings relates to the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he received a 14-year sentence over allegations of corruption and improper use of funds. In addition, he faces other legal proceedings linked to state matters and protest-related incidents.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the current health concerns regarding Imran Khan?

A lawyer alleged Imran Khan has lost significant vision in his right eye, with only 15% eyesight remaining. Complaints about his medical condition were reportedly unaddressed for nearly three months.

Who has expressed concern about Imran Khan's health?

Fourteen former international cricket captains, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have jointly appealed to the Pakistani government for his medical care.

What are the former captains asking the Pakistani government to do?

They are urging the government to ensure Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate medical attention from specialists of his choosing and humane detention conditions.

Why is Imran Khan currently in jail?

He has been imprisoned since August 2023 after convictions in cases filed after his removal from office in 2022, notably the Al-Qadir Trust case.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Sunil Gavaskar Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Health
