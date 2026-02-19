MAGA Leader’s ‘3rd World Aliens’ Remark On Texas Hanuman Statue Triggers Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A towering Hindu monument in Texas has become the unlikely centre of a political firestorm. A Republican activist aligned with the MAGA movement is facing widespread criticism after referring to immigrants as “3rd World aliens” while sharing a video of a 90-foot Hanuman statue in Sugar Land.

The remarks, posted on social media platform X, quickly drew sharp reactions, with users accusing the activist of promoting divisive rhetoric. What began as a comment on a religious landmark soon escalated into a broader debate about immigration, assimilation and religious freedom in the United States.

The Post That Ignited The Controversy

Carlos Turcios, a Republican leader from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, shared footage of the Hanuman statue located at Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple.

In his post, he wrote: "This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??! Stop the INVASION,"

The language used in the post immediately drew backlash online, with many users calling it inflammatory and xenophobic. Critics argued that the statement unfairly targeted a faith community and immigrant groups.

About The 90-Foot Hanuman Statue

The statue at the centre of the row is known as the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman. Unveiled in 2024, it stands as one of the tallest Hindu statues in the United States and is regarded as the third-tallest statue in the country overall.

Envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji, temple officials describe the monument as a symbol of devotion and strength, and a spiritual hub intended to promote peace and unity. For devotees, it represents faith and cultural identity, not politics.

Social Media Pushback Intensifies

To 'Carlos Turcios',



See this chart of languages spoken in America. The size of each circle indicates how many people are in each (as does the number in the label).



Turcios’ comments triggered a wave of responses from users who defended the temple and the broader Hindu community in the US.

An X user, Kartik Gada, posted data about languages spoken in America and wrote: "There are 41M households that speak Spanish in the US. Yet there are no Indian languages in the top 10. Since household language is the strongest indicator of assimilation, you have a long way to go before your group is anywhere near the assimilation level of Indian-Americans,"

He added: "When an Indian language has more speakers in the US than Spanish speakers, then we will evaluate whether you have earned the right to call yourself assimilated. In the meantime, I advise you to be more humble and to learn more about America."

Another commentator, Adelle Nazarian, responded directly to Turcios, writing:

"No, Carlos. Hindus in Texas are not a threat to Western civilisation. But you're too racist and remarkably DENSE to have even bothered studying Hinduism to understand that proselytisation is rejected in the faith. It's radical Islam you should be complaining about. Get a grip."

Meanwhile, user Nuri Sunnah emphasised the temple’s right to worship freely, stating:

"This statue is located at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land, Texas. It has been there for like a year and a half. The Hindus who frequent this temple have a right to worship in this land. Their statue isn't bothering you. If you don't like it, don't look at it."

Previous Objections To The Monument

This is not the first time the statue has drawn criticism. Last year, Texas Republican Alexander Duncan also objected to its presence.

He wrote on X, "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation,"

His post included a video of the statue at the same temple, reigniting debates about religious identity and pluralism in America.

A Larger Conversation

The controversy surrounding the Hanuman statue reflects broader tensions over immigration and faith in the US. For some, it raises questions about cultural change. For others, it underscores the importance of religious freedom and diversity in American society.

As the online debate continues, the statue itself remains unchanged, a towering presence in Sugar Land, symbolising devotion for some and controversy for others.