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HomeNewsWorldLahore Restores Pre-Partition Names: Islampura Becomes Krishnanagar Again

Lahore Restores Pre-Partition Names: Islampura Becomes Krishnanagar Again

Lahore restores several pre-Partition names, including Krishnanagar and Lakshmi Chowk, reigniting debate over heritage and identity in Pakistan.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
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  • Supporters see it as preserving multicultural history, critics raise political concerns.

Several prominent localities and landmarks in Lahore have reportedly had their old pre-Partition names restored, triggering a fresh debate in Pakistan over history, identity and cultural heritage. The move has drawn widespread attention after names linked to Lahore’s Hindu and Sikh past began reappearing in official and public usage. Supporters say the changes are aimed at reviving the city’s original historical identity, while critics view them as politically sensitive in a country where place names have long reflected ideological and religious shifts. Many of the names being restored were changed after Partition, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.

Old Names Return

Authorities and local reports suggest that several well-known roads, neighbourhoods and intersections in Lahore are now reverting to their historical names. The reported changes include:

  • Islampura → Krishnanagar
  • Sunnatnagar → Santnagar
  • Maulana Zafar Chowk → Lakshmi Chowk
  • Babri Masjid Chowk → Jain Mandir Chowk
  • Mustafaabad → Dharampura
  • Sir Aga Khan Chowk → Davis Road
  • Allama Iqbal Road → Jail Road
  • Fatima Jinnah Road → Queens Road
  • Bagh-e-Jinnah → Lawrence Road

Debate Over Heritage

The restoration of these names has sparked intense discussions online and in political circles. Supporters argue that Lahore’s multicultural and pre-Partition heritage should be preserved and recognised rather than erased. According to them, the original names represent the city’s layered historical identity and architectural legacy.

Critics, however, believe the changes may reignite debates around religion, nationalism and Partition-era memory. Some questioned why authorities chose to revive only select historical names, while others accused officials of politicising cultural heritage.

The controversy highlights how names of roads, chowks and neighbourhoods in South Asia continue to carry strong emotional and political significance. In cities like Lahore, where history is deeply intertwined with Partition and shifting national identities, even symbolic changes to public spaces often become part of a larger cultural and political conversation.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 10:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lahore Pakistan Lahore Name Change
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