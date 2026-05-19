Lahore Restores Pre-Partition Names: Islampura Becomes Krishnanagar Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supporters see it as preserving multicultural history, critics raise political concerns.

Several prominent localities and landmarks in Lahore have reportedly had their old pre-Partition names restored, triggering a fresh debate in Pakistan over history, identity and cultural heritage. The move has drawn widespread attention after names linked to Lahore’s Hindu and Sikh past began reappearing in official and public usage. Supporters say the changes are aimed at reviving the city’s original historical identity, while critics view them as politically sensitive in a country where place names have long reflected ideological and religious shifts. Many of the names being restored were changed after Partition, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.

Old Names Return

Authorities and local reports suggest that several well-known roads, neighbourhoods and intersections in Lahore are now reverting to their historical names. The reported changes include:

Islampura → Krishnanagar

Sunnatnagar → Santnagar

Maulana Zafar Chowk → Lakshmi Chowk

Babri Masjid Chowk → Jain Mandir Chowk

Mustafaabad → Dharampura

Sir Aga Khan Chowk → Davis Road

Allama Iqbal Road → Jail Road

Fatima Jinnah Road → Queens Road

Bagh-e-Jinnah → Lawrence Road

Debate Over Heritage

The restoration of these names has sparked intense discussions online and in political circles. Supporters argue that Lahore’s multicultural and pre-Partition heritage should be preserved and recognised rather than erased. According to them, the original names represent the city’s layered historical identity and architectural legacy.

Critics, however, believe the changes may reignite debates around religion, nationalism and Partition-era memory. Some questioned why authorities chose to revive only select historical names, while others accused officials of politicising cultural heritage.

The controversy highlights how names of roads, chowks and neighbourhoods in South Asia continue to carry strong emotional and political significance. In cities like Lahore, where history is deeply intertwined with Partition and shifting national identities, even symbolic changes to public spaces often become part of a larger cultural and political conversation.