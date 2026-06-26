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English NewsNewsWorldKing Charles III To Remain At Clarence House After £369M Buckingham Palace Renovation Ends Next Year

King Charles III To Remain At Clarence House After £369M Buckingham Palace Renovation Ends Next Year

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will continue living at Clarence House even after Buckingham Palace's decade-long refurbishment concludes next year.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • King Charles will not reside at Buckingham Palace post-renovation.
  • Palace renovation concludes next year, costing £369 million.
  • King Charles voluntarily declared £12.9 million in taxes paid.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

King Charles III will not live at Buckingham Palace after its 10-year refurbishment program finishes next year, royal officials said on Thursday.

The king and Queen Camilla will instead continue to live at Clarence House, his longstanding London ​home nearby.

James Chalmers, the king's treasurer and keeper of the privy purse, said Buckingham Palace would remain the primary venue for ceremonial and official functions, including receiving foreign dignitaries.

"It is and will remain monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings," Chalmers told reporters.

Buckingham Palace — the center of the British monarchy for nearly 200 years

Buckingham Palace has been the British monarch's primary London residence for nearly two centuries, since Queen Victoria became sovereign in 1837.

The 775-room building has not only served as the official residence of the monarch but also provided office space for the royal bureaucracy and hosted lavish state dinners for visiting foreign leaders.

The palace is currently undergoing a major renovation.

The work started in 2017 and is expected to conclude next year, with the total cost projected at 369 million pounds (€428.2 million, $486.7 million).

The project includes replacing aging electrical wiring, pipes and heating.

Some 700,000 people visit the building every year. There will be greater public access, the official said, without providing details.

Charles releases tax declaration

On Thursday, Charles also released to the public the details of his personal taxes paid to the government, marking the first time he has done so since becoming the monarch in 2022.

Officials disclosed the king paid 12.9 million pounds in tax in 2024/25.

The figure places the king among Britain's top 100 taxpayers.

By law, the British king is not obliged to pay income, capital gains or inheritance tax.

But Charles, like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did after 1993, has voluntarily done so without disclosing the amounts.

Private income worth millions

The British monarch receives money from the government, known as the Sovereign Grant, to pay for staff, royal palaces and travel.

But Charles, like all monarchs since 1399, also receives millions of pounds in private income from ​the vast Duchy of Lancaster estate as well as his other investments.

Meanwhile, Prince William, heir to the throne, paid 7.76 million pounds in tax in 2024/25.

The announcements come as the royal family's reputation took a beating after months of embarrassing headlines about the links between the former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where will King Charles III live after the Buckingham Palace renovation?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will continue to live at Clarence House, his long-standing London home. Buckingham Palace will remain the primary venue for official functions.

Does King Charles III pay taxes, and how much did he pay recently?

Though not legally obliged, King Charles III voluntarily pays taxes, as did his mother. He paid 12.9 million pounds in taxes for the 2024/25 period, placing him among Britain's top 100 taxpayers.

What is the cost and scope of the Buckingham Palace renovation?

The renovation project, started in 2017 and ending next year, is projected to cost 369 million pounds. It includes replacing aging electrical wiring, pipes, and heating systems.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Buckingham Palace King Charles British Royal Family King Charles III Buckingham Palace Costs
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