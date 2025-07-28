US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will collaborate with European allies in setting up food centers across Gaza, highlighting a clear break from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance that starvation is not an issue in the war-torn region. He has told Israel that “maybe they have to do it in a different way”.

Speaking during a joint appearance with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, the president described the images he’s seen from Gaza as deeply troubling, saying people in Gaza needed "to get food and safety right now”.

“Based on television... those children look very hungry,” The Guardian quoted Trump as saying. “But we’re giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up.”

“Some of those kids are — that’s real starvation stuff,” he added. On being asked if Israel had done whatever it could to avoid aby civilian casualties, Trump replied: "Nobody’s done anything great over there. The whole place is a mess … I told Israel maybe they have to do it a different way.”

Trump’s remarks marked a sharp escalation in his criticism of Israeli policy, especially as condemnation of Israel’s approach by US's close allies intensifies. Just days ago, Trump’s tone was far less critical, but the mounting international pressure and images of malnourished children circulating globally, has shifted his public stance.

Even so, Trump continues to resist calls for swift recognition of a Palestinian state and has expressed little concern over European partners moving in that direction.

Meanwhile, momentum is growing in Europe for formal recognition of Palestine as a state. Over 200 British lawmakers signed a letter on Friday demanding immediate recognition, and Starmer himself has called the suffering in Gaza “unspeakable and indefensible,” calling statehood the “inalienable right of the Palestinian people.”

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced France’s intention to recognise Palestine as a state, while the UK, France, and Germany jointly issued a call to end hostilities and lift aid restrictions.

Although Starmer has not announced a timeline on when the UK would recognise a state of Palestine, he told Trump that the situation in Gaza is an "absolute catastrophe".

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday also echoed concerns that some humanitarian aid was being solen by Hamas. However, several media outlets have debunked these claims.

As images of dead and malnourished children surfaced, Israel maintained there is “no starvation” and have attributed such claims to Hamas propaganda. In response to the escalating scrutiny, Israeli forces have started aid airdrops and agreed to open humanitarian corridors for United Nations convoys.

Trump made clear that what he witnessed in Gaza could not be ignored. “I see it, and you can’t fake that,” he insisted. “So, we’re going to be even more involved.”

Speaking alongside Trump, Starmer called the events in Gaza a "real humanitarian crisis". During their meeting, Starmer also told Trump that Gaza’s catastrophe has outraged the British public. “I think people in Britain are revolted at what they’re seeing on their screens,” he said, emphasising the urgent need for a ceasefire and expanded aid access, Politico reported.

The president also revealed he spoke to Netanyahu over the weekend, urging a reassessment of strategy and criticising Hamas for refusing to release remaining hostages. “I told Israel, I told Bibi, that you have to now maybe do it a different way,” Trump said.