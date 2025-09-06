David Lammy Named UK Deputy PM In Major Cabinet Reshuffle After Rayner Quits Over Tax Row

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle on Friday after his deputy, Angela Rayner, stepped down over a tax error linked to a home purchase. The resignation marks a major setback for the centre-left Labour government, forcing Starmer into a high-stakes reset just 14 months into his leadership.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has been promoted to deputy prime minister while also taking on the justice portfolio. Yvette Cooper, formerly home secretary, has shifted into Lammy’s role as foreign secretary. Meanwhile, Shabana Mahmood, who previously served as justice secretary, will now oversee the Home Office.

One constant in the shake-up: Treasury chief Rachel Reeves remains in her post. With Reeves, Cooper, and Mahmood now holding three of the most powerful roles in government, it is the first time in U.K. history that women occupy all three major offices of state below the prime minister.

Rayner Resigns After Ethics Ruling

The dramatic changes came after an independent inquiry found that Rayner failed to meet ministerial standards in relation to her purchase of an apartment in Hove, on England’s south coast. The report concluded that although she acted in good faith, she should have sought clearer advice.

"I take full responsibility for this error," Rayner said in her resignation letter. "It was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount."

Starmer, in a handwritten note, expressed "real sadness" over her departure, praising her achievements and saying he had "nothing but admiration" for her work.

Rayner, 45, also resigned as Labour’s deputy leader, a move that will trigger an internal party election to find her replacement.

A Rising Star Forced To Step Aside

Rayner’s exit is a significant blow for Labour. Seen as a potential successor to Starmer, she has long been one of the party’s most popular and relatable figures. Her plain-speaking style and personal journey, from a teenage single mother to deputy prime minister, stood in sharp contrast to Starmer’s more lawyerly, measured persona.

She often connected with working-class voters in ways that Starmer struggled to. But her position became increasingly untenable after reports suggested she had avoided paying as much as £40,000 ($54,000) in property taxes, known as stamp duty, on an £800,000 ($1 million) home.

Rayner explained that her "complex living arrangements" during a divorce and her responsibilities as the mother of a son with lifelong disabilities contributed to the oversight. Still, the ruling concluded she had breached the ministerial code.

Political Fallout And New Faces In Cabinet

The reshuffle went far beyond Rayner’s replacement. Steve Reed was moved from rural affairs to take on housing, while Darren Jones, the prime minister’s chief secretary, gained an expanded role managing government communications. Former Blair-era minister Douglas Alexander also returned as Scotland secretary.

For Starmer, the Cabinet reset is a chance to regain momentum after months of declining public support. Since Labour’s landslide win in July 2024, the government has faced mounting criticism over welfare reforms and growing concerns about immigration.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch wasted no time attacking Rayner, accusing her of hypocrisy for previously condemning tax avoiders. "The truth is simple, she dodged tax," Badenoch said in a video posted on social media. "She lied about it."

What Comes Next

Rayner will remain in Parliament as a backbench lawmaker, but her absence from the government’s top ranks leaves a gap Labour will struggle to fill. Her departure raises questions not only about Starmer’s judgment but also about Labour’s ability to hold onto the coalition of voters that delivered its landslide victory.