Karnataka's Yakshagana folk dance enthrals Israelis with vibrant, colourful display

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 03:35 AM (IST)
Ashkelon (Israel), Nov 5 (PTI): Yakshagana, a traditional art form from Karnataka, has enthralled audience in Israel with its vibrant and colourful performances, presenting a unique blend of dance, music, costume, and storytelling drawn from the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The Kannada Yakshadegula troupe staged the inaugural show at the Hadofen Fringe Theatre Festival on November 2 at Petah Tikva, and as the word spread, the crowd swelled during its performances at Haifa and Ashkelon the following days.

The Indian folk troupe was the only international ensemble to participate in the fourth edition of the Hadofen Fringe Festival, underscoring the the growing resonance of Indian culture among Israeli audiences.

The Embassy of India in Israel, in collaboration with the municipalities of the cities and Hadofen Theatre, ensured the successful display of the art form that has drawn widespread applause in Israel.

"A spectacular show, a colourful experience, unique and fascinating. Even though we did not understand the language, the explanation given in advance helped us understand the story presented in the dance.

"It was fascinating to see the colourful costumed characters, and the great professionalism of the dancers and musicians. Every movement was precise and expressive. The colours, rhythm and music created a magical atmosphere," Orna Reuben, a school teacher, told PTI.

"It was especially impressive to see the musicians playing with full concentration without looking at the notes, and their perfect sync with the dancers. It was a fascinating cultural experience that transported us for a moment to distant India," Reuben said.

The inaugural event was attended by India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, and the Mayor of Petah Tikva, Rami Greenberg, among other guests, theatre lovers, and local residents.

"This cultural troupe from India signifies that India and Israel not only share great relationships at the government to government level, but also the relations between people," Greenberg said.

Singh stressed that the Yakshadegula troupe has come all the way from Karnataka to perform at the inaugural event of the Fringe Theatre Festival, which "shows how special relations our two nations have".

"This colourful troupe will surely add colours to the lives of our Israeli friends after the most challenging times that we have been navigating together," he said.

Yakshadegula has been dedicated to preserving and reimagining the Yakshagana tradition, performing shows worldwide and inspiring new generations of artistes for over four decades.

Its visit marks the first-ever performance of Yakshagana in Israel, offering the audience a rare glimpse into one of India’s most vibrant and expressive theatrical traditions. PTI HM ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 03:45 AM (IST)
