Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Klinsmann called Germany's World Cup exit a 'disaster'.

Nagelsmann remains coach after Germany's World Cup elimination.

German unemployment dipped, but labor market remains weak.

Six Stade shooting victims unidentified; custody dispute was motive.

Germany's World Cup Exit A 'Disaster,' Says Former Coach Klinsmann

Former Germany coach Jürgen Klinsmann has slammed the national team's latest World Cup exit as a "disaster."

He said the 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw was "devastating" and "an embarrassment."

"This takes Germany into a huge, huge hole," he added.

"Everything, from the top to the bottom, needs to be questioned, needs to be discussed, and obviously there will be consequences to it, whatever those consequences are," the 61-year-old said.

He said the side lacked energy, decisiveness and aggression against a strong opponent.

Klinsmann said blame lies at all levels.

"It falls on everybody from the coaching staff to the federation to every single player that was called into this 26-man roster. "Everyone is part of this disaster."

Klinsmann was coach of the German national team from 2004 to 2006 and led the team to third place during the 2006 World Cup.

German Unemployment Dips, But Labour Market Remains Weak

German unemployment fell slightly in June, but the labor market showed little sign of a broader recovery, according to figures released by the Federal Employment Agency on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous month, Germany recorded 15,000 fewer unemployed people. In seasonally adjusted terms, however unemployment edged down by just 1,000.

"There is little sign of change in the labor market," agency head Andrea Nahles said.

Even so, the latest numbers were noticeably better than expected. Economists polled by the Reuters news agency had forecast an increase of 7,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people.

An economist for the ING bank, Carsten Brzeski said the report offered "some positive news," but added that the recent downward trend on the labor market appeared to have paused rather than clearly ended or reversed.

Economists have warned that unemployment could rise again in the coming months, as companies often take time to respond to economic uncertainty and geopolitical shocks.

Six Victims In Stade Shooting Yet To Be Identified

The identities of six people killed in a shooting at a youth welfare facility in the northern town of Stade have not yet been confirmed, police said.

Authorities said the victims, four women and two men, were all employees of a youth welfare center.

Investigators believe the attack was likely linked to a custody dispute. The suspect, a 45-year-old man, had an appointment at the facility regarding his three-month-old daughter.

Emergency services found four victims dead at the scene, while one died during resuscitation efforts and another later in hospital.

The suspect's child and her 34-year-old mother were not among the victims.

The alleged shooter, a German-born man with Turkish roots, was arrested shortly after the attack. A 65-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of driving the getaway vehicle.

Lower Saxony Interior Minister Daniela Behrens described the incident, which took place roughly 30 kilometers (about 17 miles) west of Hamburg, as an isolated case and a "cold-blooded act of violence."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed condolences and said the events were "profoundly shocking."

Nagelsmann Refuses To Quit After Germany Exit

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has said he will not resign after a third straight early football World Cup exit for the men's national side.

The former Bayern Munich boss said he remains under contract until 2028 and that he plans to stay unless the German Football Association decides otherwise.

Germany were knocked out after a 4-3 penalty shootout against Paraguay on Monday evening.

Nagelsmann also criticized the referee for disallowing a goal in extra time, calling the decision pivotal.

Team director Rudi Völler backed the coach, saying he remains “the right man for the job.”

However, former Germany captain Lothar Matthäus said a change may be needed after the latest early exit.

"I believe we need to move forward with a new coach after this World Cup. It was just too much. There's probably a lot to work through, both on and off the field," he told Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW