Jaishankar meets US Ambassador to India-designate Gor on margins of UNGA session

New York, Sep 22 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly session and the two leaders look forward to promoting the success of the bilateral relationship.

“US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and Ambassador Nominee to India Sergio Gor met with India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly,” the State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian affairs said.

“They look forward to further promoting the success of the US-India relationship,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed a range of bilateral and international issues of "current concern".

The meeting at Lotte New York Palace on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is the first face-to-face interaction between them following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India to 50 per cent.

"Good to meet @SecRubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media.

They had last met in July in Washington DC for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Their meeting takes place on the same day India and the US will hold discussions to achieve an early conclusion of a trade agreement.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week, will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session and will deliver the national statement at the General Debate on September 27 from the iconic green UNGA podium. PTI YAS GSP GSP

