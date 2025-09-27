EAM Jaishankar Stresses UN Reforms, Multilateralism At BRICS Meet In US

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday convened a high-level meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in New York, using the platform to underscore the bloc’s crucial role in promoting multilateralism and advancing constructive global engagement at a time of international uncertainty.

Addressing the session, Jaishankar said, "When multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change."

He stressed the need for the group to reinforce peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law in an increasingly volatile global environment.

Sharing his remarks on X, he wrote, "In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law."

A significant portion of his address focused on long-standing institutional reforms. Calling for greater inclusivity and effectiveness in global governance, he stated, "BRICS must amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council."

On economic matters, Jaishankar warned against rising trade barriers and shifting tariff policies. "As rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, BRICS must defend the multilateral trading system," he said, while pointing to the transformative role of technology and innovation in shaping the bloc’s next phase of cooperation.

As the current BRICS Chair, India is steering the group’s priorities toward food and energy security, combating climate change, promoting sustainable development, and boosting cross-border innovation, startups, and digital transformation.

IBSA Meeting In New York

Later in the evening, Jaishankar co-chaired a meeting of the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Foreign Ministers. Writing on X, he described it as a "great meeting," noting that IBSA made a "strong call for the transformative reform of the UNSC."

He also confirmed that discussions covered the IBSA Academic Forum, maritime exercises, the IBSA Trust Fund, and ways to enhance intra-IBSA trade. "IBSA will continue to meet frequently," he added, underlining the grouping’s determination to remain a key platform for South-South cooperation.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar co-chaired the India-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting alongside Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

He also held several bilateral meetings with key leaders, including Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Antigua and Barbuda’s Paul Chet Greene, Uruguay’s Mario Lubetkin, and Colombia’s Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.