Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO

Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO

The applause continued for several minutes, with members of the Knesset clapping and cheering as Trump entered the chamber, accompanied by his special envoy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump was greeted with a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers as he arrived to address the parliament during his short visit to Israel, following his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The applause continued for several minutes, with members of the Knesset clapping and cheering as Trump entered the chamber, accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Describing US President Donald Trump as the “President of Peace,” the Israeli Parliament on Monday declared its intention to mobilise global backing to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize next year.

What Did Netanyahu Say?

During this special session at the Knesset, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Trump for brokering the Abraham Accord, "withdrawing from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, supporting Operation Rising Lion, and for your bold decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer…"

He further added, "A little after midnight, you really hammered them (Iran). Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. No American President has ever done this much for Israel."

The Israeli PM further thanked Trump for his pivotal leadership "for the proposal that got the backing of the entire world. A proposal that brings all our hostages home. A proposal that ends the war by meeting all our objectives."

 

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Standing Ovation Knesset
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Coldrif Maker's Firm Shut Down, Cough Syrup Licence Cancelled
Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget