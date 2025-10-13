US President Donald Trump was greeted with a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers as he arrived to address the parliament during his short visit to Israel, following his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

VIDEO | Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump receives a standing ovation from the Israeli Knesset before his address.



“Mr. President, you more than any other individual deserve the highest recognition for your efforts in promoting peace. We announce that we will rally speakers… pic.twitter.com/HEOgrYFdWZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2025

The applause continued for several minutes, with members of the Knesset clapping and cheering as Trump entered the chamber, accompanied by his special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump.

#WATCH | US President Trump receives a welcome with an applause and a standing ovation from the members of Israel's Parliament



Source: GPO/ U.S Network Pool via Reuters pic.twitter.com/CrofzXfOSa — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Describing US President Donald Trump as the “President of Peace,” the Israeli Parliament on Monday declared its intention to mobilise global backing to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize next year.

What Did Netanyahu Say?

During this special session at the Knesset, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also thanked Trump for brokering the Abraham Accord, "withdrawing from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, supporting Operation Rising Lion, and for your bold decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer…"

He further added, "A little after midnight, you really hammered them (Iran). Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. No American President has ever done this much for Israel."

The Israeli PM further thanked Trump for his pivotal leadership "for the proposal that got the backing of the entire world. A proposal that brings all our hostages home. A proposal that ends the war by meeting all our objectives."