Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationPhotographers, Translators Among 82 Jobs Eligible For Temporary Work Visas In UK; Check Full List

Photographers, Translators Among 82 Jobs Eligible For Temporary Work Visas In UK; Check Full List

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is seeking to strike a balance between addressing workforce gaps and responding to growing public concern over illegal immigration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Britain has unveiled a list of 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas under a new migration scheme designed to tackle labour shortages while tightening immigration rules.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is seeking to strike a balance between addressing workforce gaps and responding to growing public concern over illegal immigration. His Labour Party has been under pressure, with the populist Reform UK gaining ground in recent opinion polls.

Temporary Shortage List Announced

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) released its recommendations for Britain’s Temporary Shortage List, which will allow limited access to foreign workers in jobs requiring qualifications below degree level.

The list includes engineering technicians, welders, photographers, translators, and logistics managers — roles deemed vital to the UK’s industrial strategy and long-term infrastructure goals.

However, the committee stressed that any occupation added to the list must be backed by a clear plan to “maximise the use of domestic workers and reduce dependence on migrant labour.”

Under the proposal, eligible workers may receive three- to five-year visas, though they would not be permitted to settle permanently unless the government revises its policy. Applicants must meet minimum English language standards, while employers will need to outline how they intend to train and hire local talent.

A second phase of the review, expected in July 2026, will determine the final occupations to remain on the list.

The scheme mirrors similar targeted visa programmes in Canada and Australia, used to fill shortages in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades.

During his two-day visit to India, Starmer ruled out a visa deal with New Delhi, saying such discussions had previously stalled bilateral trade talks.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
India UK Relations UK Work Visa UK Work Visa Job List UK Jobs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget