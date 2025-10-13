Britain has unveiled a list of 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas under a new migration scheme designed to tackle labour shortages while tightening immigration rules.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is seeking to strike a balance between addressing workforce gaps and responding to growing public concern over illegal immigration. His Labour Party has been under pressure, with the populist Reform UK gaining ground in recent opinion polls.

Temporary Shortage List Announced

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) released its recommendations for Britain’s Temporary Shortage List, which will allow limited access to foreign workers in jobs requiring qualifications below degree level.

The list includes engineering technicians, welders, photographers, translators, and logistics managers — roles deemed vital to the UK’s industrial strategy and long-term infrastructure goals.

However, the committee stressed that any occupation added to the list must be backed by a clear plan to “maximise the use of domestic workers and reduce dependence on migrant labour.”

Under the proposal, eligible workers may receive three- to five-year visas, though they would not be permitted to settle permanently unless the government revises its policy. Applicants must meet minimum English language standards, while employers will need to outline how they intend to train and hire local talent.

A second phase of the review, expected in July 2026, will determine the final occupations to remain on the list.

The scheme mirrors similar targeted visa programmes in Canada and Australia, used to fill shortages in healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades.

During his two-day visit to India, Starmer ruled out a visa deal with New Delhi, saying such discussions had previously stalled bilateral trade talks.

