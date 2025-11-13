Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeNewsWorldJaishankar calls for global cooperation on maritime security at G7 meet

Jaishankar calls for global cooperation on maritime security at G7 meet

Ottawa, Nov 12 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and outlined India's vision for a secure and resilient maritime domain at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada that focused on ensuring safe and open waterways vital to global trade and economic stabilit.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 12:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ottawa, Nov 12 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and outlined India's vision for a secure and resilient maritime domain at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada that focused on ensuring safe and open waterways vital to global trade and economic stability.

Jaishankar, in a social media post, said he attended the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) Outreach Session on Maritime Security and Prosperity, where he underlined India's approach to maritime security through its MAHASAGAR outlook, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and port-led development initiatives.

He emphasised the need for "trusted and diversified maritime links", noting India's efforts to upgrade its shipping infrastructure and build resilient trade corridors.

The minister also called for better coordination to protect critical maritime and undersea infrastructure.

Jaishankar flagged concerns over "maritime threats and economic crimes", including piracy, smuggling and IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing, stressing that these challenges require deeper international collaboration.

Highlighting India's role as a "first responder in the maritime domain", he said New Delhi seeks to strengthen humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) partnerships in the Indo-Pacific through joint exercises and logistics agreements.

He also underlined the importance of maritime trade to national and international prosperity in a globalising world, and the "central role of resilient ports and secure waterways in securing our collective agenda".

"UNCLOS must be upheld,” Jaishankar said, reaffirming India's commitment to a rules-based maritime order.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is an international treaty that establishes a legal framework for all marine and maritime activities.

Jaishankar is in Niagara to attend an outreach session with the G7 partner nations.

Earlier, he met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed bilateral ties, regional hotspots, connectivity and energy. PTI SCY SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 13 Nov 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll
India
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus
Cities
UP Allows Women Night Shifts With Safety Measures: Consent, CCTV Surveillance And More
UP Allows Women Night Shifts With Safety Measures: Consent, CCTV Surveillance And More
India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget