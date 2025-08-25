At least 20 people, including five journalists working with major international media outlets, were killed on Monday when Israeli forces struck Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

The strike hit the hospital in Khan Younis, where cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, was killed near a live broadcasting position operated by the agency on an upper floor just below the roof.

Second Strike Hits Rescue Efforts

Witnesses and hospital officials said that moments later, a second strike targeted the same location, killing other journalists, medics and rescue workers who had rushed to the scene.

Among the journalists killed were Mariam Abu Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press and other outlets; Mohammed Salama, a reporter for Al Jazeera; Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who contributed to multiple organisations, including Reuters; Ahmed Abu Aziz. Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, was seriously wounded.

IDF Response

Israel’s military confirmed it had struck the area around Nasser Hospital, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff ordering an inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the IDF said: “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such. The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as a “tragic mishap.”

Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza.



Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians. The military authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.



Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 25, 2025

Global Reaction

The attack drew swift international concern. Asked about the strike during a White House briefing, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed displeasure, saying: “When did this happen? I didn’t know that. Well, I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”