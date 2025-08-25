Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld5 Journalists Among 20 Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital, Netanyahu Calls It 'Tragic Mishap'

The IDF confirmed the strike, regretting harm to civilians, while Netanyahu called it a "tragic mishap."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 20 people, including five journalists working with major international media outlets, were killed on Monday when Israeli forces struck Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

The strike hit the hospital in Khan Younis, where cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a Reuters contractor, was killed near a live broadcasting position operated by the agency on an upper floor just below the roof.

Second Strike Hits Rescue Efforts

Witnesses and hospital officials said that moments later, a second strike targeted the same location, killing other journalists, medics and rescue workers who had rushed to the scene.

Among the journalists killed were Mariam Abu Dagga, a freelancer for the Associated Press and other outlets; Mohammed Salama, a reporter for Al Jazeera; Moaz Abu Taha, a freelance journalist who contributed to multiple organisations, including Reuters; Ahmed Abu Aziz. Photographer Hatem Khaled, also a Reuters contractor, was seriously wounded.

IDF Response

Israel’s military confirmed it had struck the area around Nasser Hospital, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff ordering an inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the IDF said: “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such. The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as a “tragic mishap.”

Global Reaction

The attack drew swift international concern. Asked about the strike during a White House briefing, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed displeasure, saying: “When did this happen? I didn’t know that. Well, I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it. At the same time, we have to end that whole nightmare.”

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu GaZa Israel Hamas War
