HomeCitiesTwo Women Trapped Inside Sauna For Over 30 Minutes At Noida Housing Society, Break Lock To Escape

After failed attempts to call for help, they broke free using a metal rod. Residents expressed anger over poor maintenance and safety, prompting Tata Housing to launch an inquiry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two women were allegedly trapped for more than half an hour inside a sauna at a Noida residential complex on Tuesday afternoon before managing to break free by smashing the lock themselves.

The incident occurred at Tata Eureka Park Society in Sector 150, where the women had entered the sauna around 12:30 pm for a scheduled 30-minute session. However, when the session ended and they attempted to exit, the door reportedly refused to open.

“We tried unlocking it multiple times, but it wouldn’t budge. We shouted and banged on the door, hoping someone would hear us — but no one came,” one of the women told The Indian Express.

Panic Inside Steam-Filled Room

As the steam continued to fill the confined space, both women said they began to panic and struggle to breathe. With no help arriving from the society’s management or security staff, they were eventually forced to find their own way out.

“After nearly 30 minutes, we broke through part of the false ceiling, pulled out a metal rod, and used it to break the lock,” one of the women said.

A video recorded after the incident shows the damaged steam room, highlighting the broken lock and ceiling panels.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns

Following the episode, several residents of Tata Eureka Park expressed anger over what they described as poor maintenance and lack of safety measures despite paying substantial fees.

“We pay hefty maintenance and membership fees, yet there was no one around to help. The emergency system clearly failed,” said one resident.

Tata Housing Responds

In a statement to The Indian Express, an official spokesperson for Tata Housing confirmed that no injuries were reported and said the company had launched an internal inquiry.

“We are aware of the incident and deeply regret the inconvenience caused. Our team has initiated a detailed review with the facility management to determine the cause and reinforce all safety protocols,” the spokesperson said.

“We are also extending full support to those affected. Tata Housing remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and care across all our developments,” the company added.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:06 PM (IST)
Noida News
