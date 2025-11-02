15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rajasthan's Phalodi

At least 15 people were killed and two others injured when a tempo traveller carrying devotees collided with a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi, Rajasthan, on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the victims were returning from a pilgrimage when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was so severe that several passengers died on the spot, while others sustained critical injuries.

District Collector Shweta Chauhan confirmed the casualties and added that the injured have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and pulled out the victims from the mangled vehicle. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said a green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. "The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available...," he added.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests that the tempo traveller was speeding when it crashed into the parked truck on the roadside.

Senior officials have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.