Jewellery Heist In Lucknow: Female Employee Escapes With Gold Worth Crores From Store

HomeCitiesJewellery Heist In Lucknow: Female Employee Escapes With Gold Worth Crores From Store

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 09:30 PM (IST)
A major jewellery heist has been reported from a prominent store in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area, where a female employee allegedly fled with gold worth crores of rupees. The accused, identified as Komal Srivastava, was given a chance to return the stolen ornaments but has since gone absconding. The incident has shocked the management of Harsahay Mal Shyamlal Jewellers Private Limited, which discovered the theft during a routine stock check ahead of Dhanteras, revealing a massive discrepancy in its gold inventory.

According to the complaint, Komal Srivastava, who worked as a back-office executive at the jewellery firm, allegedly stole nearly 2.5 kilograms of gold and ornaments valued in crores. The theft came to light when the company conducted a stock verification and found that several pieces of jewellery taken under the buyback scheme were missing.

Store manager Dheeraj, in his statement to the police, said that Komal had been employed with the company for the past four years and was responsible for handling and securing the jewellery stock. He added that on October 15 and 16, Komal cunningly concealed the jewellery in her clothing and smuggled it out of the store. CCTV footage and the company’s internal probe confirmed her involvement in the theft.

When confronted on October 19, Komal allegedly confessed to selling the stolen gold and ornaments with the help of her husband, Ritesh Srivastava. She reportedly told the management that she used the proceeds to purchase property and repay a car loan.

The company initially gave her time until October 23 to return the stolen valuables, but neither Komal nor her husband came forward or contacted the firm. Following this, store manager Dheeraj Dhal lodged a formal complaint at the Gomti Nagar police station, demanding swift action against the accused.

Police are now investigating the case and tracing the couple’s whereabouts as the hunt intensifies for one of Lucknow’s biggest insider thefts in recent years.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 09:29 PM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh UP News Lucknow
