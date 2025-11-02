Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Patna court on Sunday remanded Janata Dal (United) candidate and former Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his two aides to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party worker Dularchand Yadav. Singh was arrested late on Saturday night by Patna Police after being named in the murder case. Hours later, the JD(U) candidate posted a message on social media claiming political motivation behind the action and expressing faith in his supporters.

A video shared on Singh’s official Facebook page showed him being escorted by police officers while he wrote: “Satyamev Jayate!! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! Therefore, the people of Mokama will now contest the elections.”

The post quickly went viral, with several of his followers alleging political interference and extending support for the leader. Police said further investigation into the murder case is underway.

Police have also arrested two others, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, who were reportedly present at the scene during the incident. After his arrest, Singh was transported to Patna for detailed questioning by the investigating team. All three accused are expected to be produced before a magistrate soon.

Singh's Lawyer Alleges Political Conspiracy

Responding to the arrest, Singh’s lawyer Naveen Kumar claimed that his client was the victim of a political conspiracy. “Their only motive is to influence the vote, and there's no other intention. Dularchand's death was very tragic, we express our condolences, but he (Singh) was unnecessarily targeted. The issue is related to the election, and the opposition is behind this,” he said.

Kumar added that Singh’s legal team would challenge the charges in court, asserting that they were baseless.

Anant Singh, often described as a strongman in Bihar politics, has long wielded influence in the Mokama region. His arrest, only days before polling, has sparked intense discussion across political circles and among voters.

Observers suggest that the move could significantly affect electoral dynamics in Mokama, where Singh enjoys a loyal base and remains a formidable presence in local politics.