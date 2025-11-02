Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeScienceISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Successfully Launches Heaviest-Ever Communication Satellite: Key Highlights

This marks a significant step towards India's self-reliance in space, showcasing its ability to deploy heavy satellites indigenously.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 08:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched its heaviest-ever communication satellite, CMS-03, onboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, popularly known as ‘Bahubali,’ from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch marks another major milestone for India’s space programme, as ISRO continues to expand its use of indigenous launch vehicles for deploying heavy satellites that were earlier launched using France-headquartered Arianespace’s rockets.

Smooth Countdown and On-Time Lift-Off

ISRO began the 24-hour countdown at 5:26 pm on Saturday. The space agency confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the countdown was progressing smoothly, leading up to a precisely timed lift-off at 5:26 pm IST.

According to ISRO’s latest update, launch preparations began around 4:56 pm, followed by a successful ignition sequence and flight from Sriharikota’s Second Launch Pad.

CMS-03: ISRO’s Heaviest Satellite Yet

Weighing 4,410 kg, CMS-03 is the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The mission underscores ISRO’s growing capability to handle high-capacity communication payloads without external assistance.

LVM3-M5: The ‘Bahubali’ of Indian Rockets

Standing 43.5 metres tall, the LVM3-M5 rocket has earned the nickname ‘Bahubali’ for its heavylift capabilities. It can launch communication satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg into GTO and payloads of up to 8,000 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), thanks to its powerful cryogenic upper stage.

This launch marks the fifth operational flight of the LVM3 rocket, also known as GSLV Mk III, which serves as India’s most powerful launcher.

A Three-Stage Powerhouse

  • The LVM3 employs a three-stage configuration:
  • Two solid strap-on boosters (S200) for lift-off thrust,
  • A liquid propellant core stage (L110), and
  • A cryogenic upper stage (C25) for placing heavy payloads into orbit.
  • Each component of the rocket contributes to making the LVM3 a vital asset in India’s quest for self-reliance in space technology.
  • With CMS-03’s successful launch, ISRO has reaffirmed its capacity to deliver advanced, high-precision missions entirely from Indian soil — setting the stage for even more ambitious ventures in the years ahead.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 08:36 PM (IST)
