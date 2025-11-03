'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory

ICC Women's World Cup Final: India’s long wait for women’s cricket glory ended on Sunday as the national team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the team, hailing their triumph as a defining moment for Indian sport. Taking to X, Modi wrote: “A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.”

The victory, years in the making, marked a watershed moment for women’s cricket in India. After finishing as runners-up twice before, the Women in Blue finally captured the coveted title under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Batting first, India set a formidable target of 298 runs, thanks largely to opener Shafali Verma’s commanding 87-run knock. Despite a valiant century from South Africa’s captain, the Proteas fell short as India’s bowlers held their nerve to seal a historic 52-run win.

Celebrations erupted across the country and online, with tributes pouring in from leaders across the political spectrum.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the team’s achievement, calling it “a crowning moment for the nation” and adding that the victory had “elevated India’s pride to the skies.”

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted, “History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared his delight, saying, “Champions of the World! Congratulations to the Women in Blue on their phenomenal triumph in the 2025 Women’s World Cup. A truly proud moment for Indian cricket.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the emotional journey of the players, writing, “HISTORY WRITTEN: INDIA – CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! From dreams quietly nurtured to thunderous roars heard across continents. Our Women in Blue didn’t just win; they transformed the story.”

Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh echoed the national sentiment, posting, “And India are WORLD CHAMPIONS! What a historic night for our women in blue. Pure grit, heart, and excellence on display as we lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, defeating a top-class South Africa!”