Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologised to his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, for Israel’s recent attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, according to reports.

The call took place while Netanyahu was meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington, with a Qatari technical delegation reportedly also present at the White House, according to a source briefed on the discussions, news agency Reuters reported.

The incident has added pressure to the US-Israel relationship, with President Trump increasingly frustrated over Netanyahu’s unilateral actions. Following the strike in Doha, Trump had reportedly criticised Netanyahu in a tense phone conversation, describing the operation as “not wise” and warning it could destabilise delicate regional diplomacy.

Netanyahu, however, defended the attack, asserting he had only a short window to act.

Qatar, Hamas Condemned Strikes

Qatar, which plays a key role alongside Egypt in mediating Gaza ceasefire negotiations, condemned the attack, calling it “cowardly” and a violation of international law. A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, stated that the strikes deliberately targeted residential buildings in Doha that housed members of Hamas’ political bureau.

Hamas also criticised both Israel and the United States, accusing Washington of being “jointly responsible” for the strike. The group stated that the assassination attempt would not affect its negotiating position, declaring, “Israel has failed.”