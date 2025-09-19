Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'He Is F***ing Me': Trump Lashes Out At Netanyahu Over Israeli Strikes On Qatar

'He Is F***ing Me': Trump Lashes Out At Netanyahu Over Israeli Strikes On Qatar

This incident reveals growing strain in their relationship due to Israel's expanding military operations and raises questions about US reliability in the Middle East.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump reportedly erupted in anger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after being blindsided by Israel’s surprise strike in Qatar earlier this month.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump used profanity during a closed-door meeting with senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as he vented frustration over Netanyahu’s actions.

“He is f***ing me,” Trump is quoted as saying. Despite his fury, the president made it clear he would not publicly break ties with the Israeli leader.

Strain behind the alliance

The outburst highlights growing cracks in Trump’s relationship with Netanyahu, a man he has often described as his “greatest friend.” The president’s patience is said to be waning as Israel continues expanding its military operations across Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now, for the first time, Qatar.

Only months earlier, Trump had dropped the F-bomb on live television while expressing frustration at Israel and Iran trading missile fire, despite his unilateral declaration of a ceasefire between the two rivals.

Why Qatar was a breaking point

The tension escalated after Israel carried out a September 11 strike in Doha, targeting senior Hamas leaders who had gathered to discuss a peace initiative proposed by Trump himself.

The attack has unsettled Gulf nations. Qatar is not just another regional player—it is a key economic hub and home to the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East. For many Gulf Arab states, the strike raised uncomfortable questions about Washington’s reliability as their longstanding security guarantor.

For Trump, the timing and location of the attack represented more than a diplomatic setback. Analysts suggest it undermined both his international credibility and his ambition to position himself as a global peacemaker.

While the president has chosen to keep his frustrations behind closed doors, the incident underscores a widening rift in one of Washington’s most important partnerships, one that could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Qatar Donald Trump
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
India
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
Aryan Mann Wins DUSU President Post; ABVP Bags 3 Key Positions
India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Cities
Security Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence; Intruder Found On Terrace
Security Breach At Actor-Politician Vijay’s Residence; Intruder Found On Terrace
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget