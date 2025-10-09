Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first stage of a US-mediated peace plan aimed at halting hostilities in Gaza and facilitating the release of hostages and prisoners.

Trump announced the breakthrough on Thursday, marking what he described as the end of the two-year conflict in the Palestinian enclave.

“This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “All parties will be treated fairly.”

Trump's Announcement Through Truth Social

Calling it a “historic and unprecedented event,” Trump expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for their role in securing the agreement. “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan,” he wrote. “This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America. We thank the mediators who worked with us to make this happen. Blessed are the peacemakers!”

The deal, brokered after months of diplomatic engagement, outlines a temporary pause in fighting as part of a broader roadmap toward lasting peace. It represents the first tangible step toward de-escalation in a war that has claimed thousands of lives and deepened divisions across the region.

Confirmation From All Sides

The initial phase of the deal has been officially confirmed by Israeli officials, Hamas, and mediator Qatar. In a statement, Hamas said the agreement includes an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a prisoner-hostage swap. The group also called on Trump and other guarantor states to ensure Israel fully implements the ceasefire.

According to AFP, the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners is expected to take place within 72 hours of the deal’s implementation. Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages this weekend in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

However, key issues such as the future governance of Gaza and Hamas’s demilitarization remain unresolved. Officials said talks will continue in Egypt to address these matters, which are expected to shape the next phases of the peace plan.

Trump added that he may travel to Egypt this weekend, following high-level talks with US and Qatari officials to finalize the hostages-for-ceasefire arrangement. “A deal to end the Gaza war is very close,” he said.

Netanyahu to Convene Government for Ceasefire Approval

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the announcement, describing it as a “great day for Israel.” On X, he said, “Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home.”

With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.



From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to Israel’s security forces and to Trump for his role in brokering the deal. An Israeli government spokesperson told Reuters that hostages are expected to begin being released on Saturday, though it remains unclear whether all 48 remaining hostages, living and deceased, will be freed at once.

The announcement represents the most significant breakthrough yet in efforts to end the conflict that began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated Gaza.