Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms

'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms

In parallel, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff have travelled to Egypt to finalise the details of the hostage release by Hamas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump has called on Hamas to expedite the implementation of a peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Following Israel's reported cessation of airstrikes in the region, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, stating that any delay in the process would be unacceptable.

In a message posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump expressed appreciation for Israel's temporary halt in military operations, allowing for the potential release of hostages and the advancement of the peace agreement. He emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!"

In parallel, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff have travelled to Egypt to finalise the details of the hostage release by Hamas. The discussions are part of the broader efforts to implement the 20-point peace plan proposed by Trump and supported by multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The peace plan, which aims to bring an end to the nearly two-year-long conflict, includes provisions for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and the establishment of a transitional governance structure in Gaza. However, Hamas has indicated that further negotiations are necessary regarding certain aspects of the plan, including the disarmament of its military capabilities. 

The coming days will be critical for the success of the peace plan, with international attention focused on whether Hamas and Israel adhere to the agreed framework. Observers note that swift action, transparent negotiations, and coordinated humanitarian efforts will be key to ending the cycle of violence and ensuring stability in Gaza. Trump and other global leaders have emphasised that any delay or deviation could jeopardise the fragile ceasefire, making prompt implementation essential for lasting peace in the region.

 

Also read
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 10:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Hamas Israel Gaza Gaza Peace Plan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Cricket
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget