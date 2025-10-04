Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has called on Hamas to expedite the implementation of a peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Following Israel's reported cessation of airstrikes in the region, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, stating that any delay in the process would be unacceptable.

In a message posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump expressed appreciation for Israel's temporary halt in military operations, allowing for the potential release of hostages and the advancement of the peace agreement. He emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!"

In parallel, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and senior US envoy Steve Witkoff have travelled to Egypt to finalise the details of the hostage release by Hamas. The discussions are part of the broader efforts to implement the 20-point peace plan proposed by Trump and supported by multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The peace plan, which aims to bring an end to the nearly two-year-long conflict, includes provisions for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and the establishment of a transitional governance structure in Gaza. However, Hamas has indicated that further negotiations are necessary regarding certain aspects of the plan, including the disarmament of its military capabilities.

The coming days will be critical for the success of the peace plan, with international attention focused on whether Hamas and Israel adhere to the agreed framework. Observers note that swift action, transparent negotiations, and coordinated humanitarian efforts will be key to ending the cycle of violence and ensuring stability in Gaza. Trump and other global leaders have emphasised that any delay or deviation could jeopardise the fragile ceasefire, making prompt implementation essential for lasting peace in the region.