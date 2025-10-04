Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 27-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad, Chandrashekar Pole, was shot dead on the night of October 3, 2025, while working at a gas station in Denton, Texas.

The victim, Chandrashekar, had completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in Hyderabad before moving to the United States in 2023 to pursue a Master’s in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Dallas. He completed his degree six months ago and was working part-time at the gas station while searching for full-time employment to support his stay in the U.S.

Following the incident, Chandrashekar's family in Hyderabad requested assistance from the Indian government for repatriation of his body. BRS MLA T Harish Rao visited the grieving family, expressing condolences and urging the Telangana government to facilitate the return of Chandrashekar's remains. Rao described the incident as “tragic” and called for all necessary support from the authorities to ensure a smooth repatriation process.

The Denton Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. Authorities have not released further details regarding potential suspects or the motive behind the attack. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of international students and part-time workers in the U.S., highlighting the risks associated with late-night employment.

This is the second reported killing of an Indian national in Texas within a month. In September 2025, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, was killed in Dallas following a dispute.